This was Ariana Grande’s mansion, valued at more than 18.6 million dollars

This was the moving marriage between Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez.

A year after buying her mansion in the Bird Streets neighborhood in one of the exclusive places in Los Angeles, the singer Ariana Grande sold her property for $ 18.6 million, everything seems to indicate that the interpreter of ‘7 rings’ has moved to another Hollywood Hills place, a small property he acquired last March for $11.9 million.

However, Ariadna has just left one of the most desired mansions for those who want to have a view of the Los Angeles skyline. The property currently covers 10,000 square feet of land, comprises 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. And windows that go from floor to ceiling almost 5 meters strategically located so that natural light would give the house a panoramic view of the mountainous surroundings.

As for the decoration, it is characterized by a distinct warmth, although minimalist, pale and natural California wood abounds, along with marble, located in the bathrooms and the wet bar of the mansion.

Inside the stunning design of this luxurious venue, state-of-the-art amenities can be seen, including a massage and sauna, a home theater, and a wine cabinet that can hold nearly 300 bottles on the ground floor.

In Ariadna’s mansion, it stands out for having a large bathtub in which the singer relaxed while contemplating the inspiring hills of Los Angeles. Ariana also boasted of having a fully equipped wellness room with sauna, gym and spa.

On the other hand, the singer enjoyed a pool designed exclusively for celebrities. Located on the top floor of the house and away from the eyes of the most curious, this corner is ideal for enjoying the warm temperatures of California. In addition, it also has an area to relax and take color in the skin in the most absolute privacy.

The new owner of the mansion will be able to enjoy a spacious room such as a large dining room and a master bedroom which occupies the entire penthouse level of the mansion containing a boutique-sized bathroom and dressing room.

On the other hand, it was known that the singer Ariana Grande has donated a million and a half dollars to help trans youth in the United States. The popular singer has joined the platform pledge to create its own fund that will be distributed among 19 associations.

“Right now there are hundreds of bills pending in US state legislatures that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. The impact of fighting these anti-trans bills and policies is felt year-round by trans people, their families and loved ones.”, commented the singer.