This is how JLo responded to Emma Hernan about Ben Affleck’s flirtation

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck show off their relationship in the midst of waiting for their long-awaited wedding, a rumor of infidelity has come out has involved in controversy to the media couple.

Emma Hernan, real estate broker, stated during the fifth episode of the program Selling Sunset, that ben made a slip by sending him a DM on the Raya dating app “just before” getting back together with his now-fiancée.

“He may or may not have texted me. He may or may not have asked for coffee a few times. I didn’t go,” said the businesswoman.

Before the comment his interlocutor, said: “You could have frustrated Bennifer. He was on the hunt!” To which Herman replied: “TRUE? It was just before that. So maybe that wouldn’t have happened.”

Nevertheless, JLo has decided to reply to your comment with a ironic and sweet video through their social networks.

This is how JLo responded to Emma Hernan

The singer has ignored and to show it appeared on his profile Instagram with a fun video where she shows off her luxurious engagement ring.

In the audiovisual you can see the bronx Diva, sucking on a green candy while the song Blick Blick by Coi Leray and Nicki Minajsounded in the background.

“Green lollipop kisses,” she wrote alongside the post where she blows a kiss at the camera.

After the scandal partner continue with their daily routine while looking for their new love nest.

For their part, the actor representatives They decided to immediately clarify what happened and have rejected their statements with a “Do not” resounding because they assured that it has been a long time without having an active profile in Applications dating.

“It was an innocent, unimportant comment that has been taken out of context and has gotten out of control,” Emma defended herself in statements to E! News, assuring that she just wants to turn the page and forget this whole thing.