This is Ella and Alexander, the children – Revista Para Ti

The twins of the Hollywood star and his wife are extremely cared for by their parents, who consider that they should not suffer the consequences of the public exposure they face for their respective jobs.

Almost 5 years ago, precisely on June 6, 2017, George Clooney’s life changed radically when his wife, Amal San Yar, gave birth to their two children, Ella and Alexander. From that moment, the marriage became very secretive with his private life and decided further protect the privacy of your two little ones. Both the actor and the lawyer do not like that photos of their two children are shared and, therefore, they do everything possible to keep them away from the spotlight.

Last year, when the british middle TheDailyMail published images of the baby of the actress and protagonist in the series American Horror StoryBillie Lourd wrote a personal letter to the media with the purpose of prevent May their children suffer the same fate.

When they got married they still kept a high profile, as they sold the photos to the media. When they became parents, they changed their way of thinking. Photo: IG

And the American magazine Deadline published an excerpt: “Having seen photos of Billie Lourd’s one-year-old baby in her posts, and the fact that those photos were subsequently removed, we ask that you refrain from putting our children’s faces on your items”, Clooney has sentenced as soon as the writing began. “I am a public figure and I accept to take photos of me, often invasive as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our childrenNevertheless, they have not made that commitment. The nature of my wife’s job makes you reach confront and judge terrorist groups, Therefore, we must take all possible precautions to keep our family safe”, he explained in his request.

Unlike many famous couples, the actor and his wife never sold photos of their childrenThey do not have social networks and they do not publish the photos they take of them in private. And, for now, they intend to maintain this same behavior.

Photo: IG

Although, on the other hand, that does not prevent the actor from referring to the family so proud he has it when he gives interviews. And it unravels in details. on a podcast referred to how Amal had changed his life, being that before that he was considered one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. And he also commented something about how his mornings were with his little children. “Every morning at eight, Alexander knocks on my bedroom door and I’m like, ‘Who is he?’ And he’s like, ‘It’s me, Alexander Clooney‘. Then, I open the door and he laughs out loud, ”explained the actor excitedly.

These images were “stolen” more than a year ago. Photo: IG

Amal, Alexander and Ella are, as Clooney put it, the mainstay of his life and, therefore, decided to slow down his work pace. She spends a lot of time with her two little ones, and the whole family lives between Italy and England. In addition, Amal has an intense work life, so both try to always be present in the most special moments of their little ones’ lives.

The twins are about to turn 5 and are already attending kindergarten, although those details are being withheld for their safety. Photo: IG