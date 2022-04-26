They take XXI Century Campus; demand better conditions for Medicine in Fresnillo

This Tuesday morning, students and teachers of Human Medicine from the Fresnillo campus, belonging to the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ), took over the facilities of the XXI Century Campus to demand the expansion of the infrastructure of their school, since there are only eight classrooms. to teach classes to 16 groups.

“It was very sad to see the students yesterday taking classes in the laboratories, parking lot, others suspended classes because there were no classrooms, so one of the main reasons is the infrastructure,” said Efren Berumen Martinez, professor of Human Medicine at the Fresnillo campus. .

Another of his requests is the revocation of the director of this campus, Ernesto Alvarado Flores, because he has not taken steps during his administration to improve the conditions of the school, “we feel that he does not preach with the same ideas of construction of the school” .

Likewise, the dissatisfied pointed out that there is no health plan for going back to school, “there are no filters, there is no gel, there is no water and incredibly, although we are doctors, we are struggling with going back to school”, in addition to the spaces reduced you cannot take the healthy distance.

The pending payment of 12 teachers who taught internships in hospitals is also required, who resigned in the face of this problem, because when claiming the resource they were told that it was from last year’s budget, so “it no longer existed and there was no way to pay them.” ”.

The Secretary General of the UAZ, Ángel Róman Gutiérrez, as well as the coordinator of Health Sciences, Juan Armando Flores de la Torre, attended the place to begin a dialogue table.