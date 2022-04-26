These male spiders catapult themselves after sex to prevent the females from eating them

A male spider catapults away from its female partner gif : Shi Chang Zhang

Researchers in China have described another strange sexual habit of spiders (as if there would not be enough): some male spiders dart away at high speed of their fellow cannibals to prevent them from being eaten after copulating. The way they come out is similar to the mechanism of catapults, according to the new study.

they are spiders orb weavers (Philoponella prominens), and have active and potentially lethal sexual lives . Just like praying mantisesfemale arachnids feel appetite for their sexual partners. But the males of 3mm they have developed an escape plan: they take advantage of an adaptation in the articulation of their two front legs to launch themselves far of females, at speeds of almost 88.2 centimeters per second. The team’s investigation publish today in Current Biology.

“The males can use super-fast actions with extraordinary kinetic performance to escape the attack of the female,” said Shichang Zhang, a behavioral ecologist at Hubei University, in an email sent. to Gizmodo. “This can help scientists consider the balance or trade-off between cost of physical strength and the benefit of parenthood when studying sexual conflict”.

There are many other methods male spiders use to counter sexual cannibalism, Zhang said, including the bridal gifts, pretend to be dead Y cut off their own genitals either mutilate those of the females; they are as ruthless as they are creative. But the catapult approach is new to the researchers.

In a lab, the team paired one 55 pairs of spiders; in 152 of the encounters, the males catapulted from the females until a safe place. The three males who did not follow behavior were captured, killed and eaten by the females.

G/O Media may get a commission in control

This smart speaker can be used to play music, listen to podcasts, do research with Alexa, and also control your other smart devices too.

spiders having sex Image : Shi Chang Zhang

The researchers attributed the ability of males to launch their sexual partners to a joint in the leg called tibia-metatarsus. The tibia-metatarsus (and all spider leg joints) are wrapped in sheaths called thecae, which increase the elasticity of the limbs. In the two front legs of the male spiders, the surface area of ​​the theca was much larger than in the other legs.

These spiders don’t have sex like humans: Mating lasts about 30 seconds, and male spiders use an appendage called a palp to inject sperm into the female’s epigyne, a hard plate on the lower abdomen.

The female eggs are not fertilized immediately. The female can store sperm and only release the ovum for her fertilization when ready. You can also eject the sperm or kill them if it is found that the sperm (and the male that provided them) are lacking.

“The mating is finished by the female. OR once the males feel the aggressiveness of the female, they catapult, but if a male can’t sense danger, he may not catapult before the female kills him,” Zhang said.

“With the catapult, the male can escape from female sexual cannibalism, and the female can choose high-quality males, because the kinetic performance can be directly correlated with the physical condition of the male. Only those with good quality can catapult far, or they can catapult multiple times,” Zhang added.

The team also observed that the males used a ‘line security’ silk near the webs where mating occurred. C reen that it was a means for the male to return in case he wanted to try to mate again. On a human scale, according to Zhang, the action is equivalent to a 6-foot human jumping 500 meters away from your partner after sex. You know, to be sure.