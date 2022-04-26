These are the most dangerous searches you can do on Google

Millions of netizens go online to answer questions, address a topic or investigate specific findings. In that order, Google, over the years, has managed to be one of the most used internet search engines all over the world.

The technological conglomerate has positioned itself thanks to the loyalty of its users, which is why it seeks to continue increasing its target or digital community.

Of course, one of the factors that affects web scenarios is insecurity, which is reflected through fraudulent actions, such as data theft, according to specialized CIA authorities.

Despite the strategies devised by control agencies to avoid being a victim of cybercriminals, users carry out searches that turn out to be dangerous.

There are certain Internet searches that can lead to cyber attacks, these are classified as dangerous and can have consequences for identity.

A list shared by SurfShark shows the most dangerous searches that can be done on Google. According to the findings, the queries are characterized by Phishing – tricking the user – and other digital attacks.

With these types of queries on the Google bar, cybercriminals and hackers they can steal passwords, in addition to introducing malware -malignant program- to the computers or devices where the respective investigation is carried out.

Data theft over the internet is illegal. Photo: Getty Images – Photo: Getty Images

What are the most dangerous searches in the Google toolbar?

According to the aforementioned report, the majority of this type of unprofitable consultations are related to information on television programs, actors, movies or series; something that is very common on the web.

Usually, these consultations welcome the majority of groups or digital communities, regardless of their age or gender, so cybercriminals act from that vantage point to commit dangerous acts.

First of all, it is essential to mention that there are hundreds of sites on the internet that are not legal and the data organically places them in the top positions.

Thus, SurfShark indicates that the search for American actor and producer Robert De Niro is dangerous. “More than 54 search results lead to malicious sites full of malware and forms that are actually Phishing and simply looking to steal passwords,” RZ published.

Along the same lines, there are also actors like Jake Gyllenhall and Anthony Hopkins. On the other hand, regarding the actresses, the names of consultation that predominate are Kate Winslet, Emily Blunt, Rachel McAdams or Sandra Bullock, due to their popularity.

Besides, the audiovisual world has positioned itself as one of the largest consumer markets, This is why cybercriminals intrude on the search for series and movies through the Internet.

In this area, the aforementioned portal indicates that the search term, from the series on Google that may contain more malware, is that of the famous American production Breaking Bad. Consequently, the netizen could be installing a virus, if he clicks on a compound link.

Likewise, the movies that turn out to be a poor search on the web are Finding Dori, The Dark Knight and The Hobbit.

In conclusion, there are certain query terms that could affect users. However, that does not mean that they are not carried out, only that, before entering a website, it is necessary to observe how the user path is structured, the information it contains, and what products or services are offered.

In addition, computer security experts advise conscious use of the web, since, in some cases, the desire to investigate prevails over other factors.