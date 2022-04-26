The Wachowski sisters will auction their entire collection!

The Wachowski sisters will auction exclusive items from The Matrix, Sense8 and other of their great productions

The director Lilly Wachowski announced through his Twitter account that, together with his sister lana wachowskiwill auction a series of exclusive items that they have collected throughout their film career to help a charity of young trans.

“Hello you! Lana and I have been doing a general clean up in our Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse and have happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we’ve been collecting over the years! no ark of covenants, but some pretty important and magical artifacts!” Lilly Wachowski

The auction consists of memorabilia from the 25 years of film career of the sisters wachowskinicknamed “Enter the Matrix: The Wachowskis Collection”which includes concept art and collectible merchandise from movies and TV shows like V for Vengeance, Speed ​​Racer, Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Ascending, Sense8 and The Matrix.

Among the most special items that will be auctioned, they find an original ray rifle from The Matrixa Neo-Seoul Police Speeder from CloudAtlasbodily items, such as ears that channing tatum used in “Jupiter’s Ascending” and the prizes MTV Movie Awards received in 2000 for the epic science fiction story, as well as a set of original production plans of the movie.

How to take part?

The auction will start on May 12 and you can now launch your proposal through Potter Auctions, where you will find a wide variety of items. According to Lana Wachowski, the intention is to sell absolutely everything, so the auctions will have a minimum of 30 dollars, so that it can be adjusted to different types of budget. (Of course, the coolest things are already valued at hundreds of dollars.)

This campaign was launched to support the fund Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund, which is responsible for distributing the money to a variety of specific charities aimed at helping trans children in states where they lack substantial legislative protection. This initiative was founded by Ariana Grande earlier this year and has already raised close to $800,000 dollars for charity.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?