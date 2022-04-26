the thought of a republican candidate

Billie Eilish satanistand like her Ariana Grande, Beyoncé And Cardi B. Not a scoop arrived after witnessing black masses and human sacrifices worthy of the neighborhood thug Abatantuono from Prickly Pear (1980) by Steno: this belief comes from Kristina Karamocandidate for the tycoon-backed Michigan Secretary of State Donald Trump.

The US edition of Rolling Stone who in an article published in the last few hours has fished out an extract of an old podcast – now defunct – conducted by Karamo herself in 2020 entitled It’s Solid Food. Not really, the latter, a format in which cooking tips were given and how to convert Neapolitan pizza into the abominable pineapple pizza: Karamo, in the episode of 6 August 2020, clearly said that the pop stars mentioned – but also Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion.

Specifically, the inclusive version of the painting Last dinner staged by Ariana Grande for the song God Is A Woman during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards would have been quite a ‘“Lesbian orgy”but there is also some for Los Angeles Billie Eilish guilty – according to Karamo – of flirting with the devil in Good Girls Go To Hell.

Also Beyoncé would be a vestal of Satanmore cunning, because with its constant invitations to spirituality would cause African Americans to turn away from God: “He went to great lengths to attract more and more black Americans into paganism, calling it American spirituality.” Obviously, the husband cannot be missing from the purifying cauldron Jay-Zalso satanist but in this case – Karamo admits – “I have no concrete evidence”.

“The point is that entertainers are now marketing Satanism and paganism to the people. Satanism is on the rise. If you tell people about Satanism, they say, ‘Oh, those people are just playing games. They are just making fun of organized religion. ‘ Really? So why do they always try to mock Christianity and mock Jesus? Why don’t they do it with Islam and Allah? They don’t. Why don’t they make fun of Shiva or Brahman? They don’t. They only scoff at the one true God. It’s because of Satan“.

With WAP from Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion is infused “Dirt in the culture” and the first, above all, is one “Instrument of Lucifer”. Finally, with Satanist Billie Eilish and all the colleagues involved in a pop replica of Anton LaVey’s universe, comes the appeal to listening parents.