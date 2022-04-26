The tape about the famous Nintendo character with Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor Joy postponed its release date

The new movie based on the successful video game franchise “Super Mario Bros.”in which the Japanese company is working Nintendo and the film studio Universalhas been delayed until April 2023.

This was announced by April 25th the legendary video game designer and producer of the Japanese firm Shigeru Miyamotocreator of the famous plumber, in a message through the Japanese profile of Nintendo in the social network Twitter.

“After consultation with our partner Chris from production company Illumination, we have decided to move the world premiere date to spring 2023”says the message Miyamotowho apologizes for the inconvenience and asks “a little more time to make a fun movie.”

The premiere date of the film, which will be animated, has been rescheduled for April 7 in North America and the day 28 of the same month in Japanjust in a year, according to this new announcement.

The film was scheduled to premiere at the Christmas time of this 2022.

Nintendo is working on this film with the American animation studio illuminationowned by the giant UniversalStudios.

The film has the participation of actors of the stature of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day and Anya Taylor-Joywho give voice to the main characters of the franchise Mariohis brother Luigi the princess peachrespectively.

They are also part of the dubbing casting Keegan-Michael Key, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Sebastian Maniscalco.

This is the second movie about the popular plumber. In 1993 it premiered “Super Mario Bros.”a film starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo which was a box office and critical failure but later became a cult film.

the character of Mario first appeared in 1981 inside the video game Donkey Kong and since then the franchise has sold more than 500 million copies of their gameswith which it has become the most successful brand in the history of video games.

In addition, the saga includes other titles such as “Mario Kart” and “Mario Party”, comics, novels and even a holiday, known as the National Mario Daywhich is celebrated every March 10th.