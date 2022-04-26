The Super Mario movie starring Chris Pratt delays its premiere

Bad news for all the Nintendo fans who are waiting for the Super Mario Bros. movie, which will feature Chriss Pratt in the role of the plumber, and that is that As it was released, the film will delay its premiere until 2023.

The news was released through Nintendo’s Twitter account, where it was published uA statement from the character’s creator, Shigeru Miyamoto.

“This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris, my partner at Illumination about the Super Mario Bros. movie, hWe have decided to move the global launch to spring 2023: April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America”, he mentioned, adding that “My sincerest apologies, but I promise the wait will be worth it.”.

The film was originally scheduled to premiere on December 21 of this year, and at the moment the reasons that led to this delay are unknown. However, it is not the only film that has been affected by a delay, since John Wick 4 also postponed its release until 2023.

It must be remembered that last November, Miyamoto announced that the film was almost complete, while mentioning that he had a good feeling about it, and that Nintendo was being very careful and that they would continue working until they were sure that it would comply with the expectations of the fans.