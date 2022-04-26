The strange phobia of Nicole Kidman

Fear itself is a natural mechanism that keeps people safe from many dangers, but sometimes it becomes irrational. So it became for Nicole Kidman his strange phobia, lepidopterophobia.

What is Nicole Kidman’s strange phobia about?

On many occasions, fears end up becoming something disproportionate and even irrational. This means that whoever feels them later ends up living unfortunate moments that turn into phobias. Sometimes they require psychological help. However, the truth is that there are almost as many phobias as there are objects and situations.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker