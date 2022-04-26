The strange phobia of Nicole Kidman

Fear itself is a natural mechanism that keeps people safe from many dangers, but sometimes it becomes irrational. So it became for Nicole Kidman his strange phobia, lepidopterophobia.

What is Nicole Kidman’s strange phobia about?

On many occasions, fears end up becoming something disproportionate and even irrational. This means that whoever feels them later ends up living unfortunate moments that turn into phobias. Sometimes they require psychological help. However, the truth is that there are almost as many phobias as there are objects and situations.

So it was surprising and very strange phobia of Nicole Kidman. Among hundreds of animals that can cause a lot of fear, the actress suffers from lepidopterophobiaor better known as butterfly phobia. In fact, in some interviews the actress herself has recognized it. She said that since she was little she was unable to cross a door if there was one of these colorful insects near her. Although it is true that today she controls him much better, they continue to cause him great fear.

Other celebrities with phobias

Nicole Kidman she is not the only famous one who has one strange phobia. It is clear that they can affect everyone and that is how it also happens to celebrities. In fact, many have spoken in public about those fears that have tormented them since childhood.

An example is Brad Pitt who has acknowledged on multiple occasions that he has a great phobia towards the sharks. known as selachophobia. At the moment no meeting with one is known, but even so, the gallant actor prefers not to have anything to do with them.

madonna It is another case that, despite being a strong woman with a lot of character, she has a phobia or rather a terror of thunder. Apparently the singer suffers brontophobiaa phobia which is very common and is caused by lightning and storms in general. Yes, it can be said that it is a strange phobia is the one who suffers Matthew McConaugheyis a type claustrophobia where he has a great fear of revolving doors.

Surely there is a large collection of other phobias which you have probably never heard of. What other celebrity besides Nicole Kidman and those already named you know that they suffer phobia? Tell us.