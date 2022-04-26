The Simpsons: the iconic scenes where Matt Groening participates

Matt Groening He launched The Simpson in the late 1980s and Time magazine called it the best series of the 20th century. One of its most particular characteristics is that famous people appear in many of the episodes and even the creator himself made brief appearances.

The story is a satire of American society that narrates the life and daily life of the simpsons, a middle-class family whose members live in a fictional town called Springfield. Since its debut on December 17, 1989, more than 700 episodes divided into 33 seasons and continues to be one of the highest-rated animated series in television history.

Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons

Matt Groening also appeared on The Simpsons

The father of the yellow family had the luxury of appearing for a few seconds two scenes. The first time was in the 17th episode of the 15th season. Edna Krabappel, a 4th grade teacher, leaves Professor Skinner for the man in the comic book store and in a quick pan you can see Matt Groening Signing autographs.

The second scene It was in “La casita del horror X”, a horror episode that corresponds to season 11, where the creator of The Simpson made a brief appearance: a villain who collects comics kidnaps Xena, who appears in a plastic bag trapped like other people and one of them is Matt Gronening.

Some other celebrities who have participated in The Simpsons

In the episode “Homer Goes to Hollywood”, Mel Gibson asks for opinions on his latest film. All comments are favorable except for Homer’s. The actor believes that Homer is the only person who tells him the truth and decides to make changes in the film with his help. Despite the insistence of the producers, the film, with the crazy changes suggested by Bart and Lisa’s father, is shown and receives terrible reviews from the public. The episode ends with Homer apologizing to Mel Gibson and this one pulling him out of a limousine.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards They take part in an episode where Homer goes to Camp of Dreams, with names like Brian Setzer, Tom Petty, Elvis Costello and the Rolling Stones duo. Everything happens in a dream way until at one point, Richards says that he has to go home to close the windows against the storms.

In an interview he gave recently, Matt Groening revealed that one of his favorite guest stars was the actor Albert Brooks whom he considers very amusing. “Someone who surprised me was Anne Hathaway. She knew that she is a great actress, but she is also a great singer and she can bring the jokes to the singing lyrics. She was awesome,” she stated.

The writer has not yet confirmed the end of The Simpson, but it is believed to be closer than expected. Until today he has already won numerous awards such as 33 Emmys and 32 Annies, and well his fans do not want him to end, Matt Groening assured that “nothing lasts forever”. What was a celebrity’s involvement in The Simpson What did you like the most?

