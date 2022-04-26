The short with Billie Eilish is now available on Disney Plus – FayerWayer

The Simpsons premiered its most recent short, When Billie Met Lisa (When Billie Met Lisa), with singer Billie Eilish hanging out with Homer and Marge’s brilliant daughter. The episode is available on Disney Plus.

Lisa tries to practice a bit on her saxophone, but with her family’s understanding, she has to get out of the house to do it. Billie and her brother, Finneas, find the little girl in a highway underpass.thanks to the sound of the instrument.

The singer hires Lisa to work with her on a song, and throughout the interaction the jokes flow, including a reference to Billie’s video with spiders, in You should me in a crown (2018).

One more success for Billie Eilish

The short, released last Friday, coincided with Billie Eilish’s performances at Coachella 2022, where she became the youngest singer (20 years old) to head the billboard.

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, Born in California, Bad Guy had her first number one single in the United States. She also co-wrote and sang the theme song for No Time to Die, a James Bond movie.

Lisa Simpson and Billie Eilish

His tie to Disney goes beyond The Simpsons, as the company made the concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles. The singer also wrote the music for 4*Town on Turning Red.

The Simpsons and music

It is not the first collaboration of a musician with The Simpsons. Eilish joins a long list, which includes Tony Bennett, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, Michael Jackson, Aerosmith, James Brown, Tito Puente, Sting, Tom Jones, Barry White, Bette Midler and Red Hot Chili Peppers, among others.

While in Star Plus you can find almost the seasons of the successful series, in Disney Plus there are animated shorts such as The Simpsons: The Good, the Bad, and the Loki, A Long Day of Kindergarten, Nap Awakening, and The Simspons Plus Anniversary.

There are also seasons 29 and 30 and The Simpsons: The Movie.