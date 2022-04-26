The reunions between the actors of the Disney and Nickelodeon series

Recently the singer Selena Gomez and the actress Jennifer Stone got together to recreate a scene from ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’. The fans went crazy with this joint that went viral on social networks. For this reason, in that note we will show you the most exciting reunions between the actors of the Nickelodeon and Disney series.

-> LISTEN TO YOUR MUSIC IN ENGLISH, 24 HOURS, HERE

One of the most anticipated reunions by Disney fans was that of Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashely Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman, the original cast of the famous series ‘high school music‘. And it became a reality in April 2020, in a special where they sang classics from Disney movies.

SELENA GOMEZ CONFESSES HER STATE OF MENTAL HEALTH: “IT’S HARD TO GET OUT OF BED”

For the tenth anniversary of ‘victorius‘, a Nickelodeon series that launched Ariana Grande, the cast members got together virtually. The meeting was organized by Dan Schneider, creator of the show. It should be noted that the pop star had already joined her ex-partners Elizabeth Gillies and Matt Bennett to record the music video for her song ‘Thank u, next’.

SELENA GOMEZ AND TAYLOR SWIFT, A TRUE FRIENDSHIP THROUGH THE YEARS

Another highly acclaimed reunion by fans was that of the members of the series icarly, which fortunately has occurred on a couple of occasions. Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Nathan Kress, Noah Munck and Jerry Trainor uploaded a photo together to fill their followers with joy. Here we leave you the photograph.





Tell us what other reunion of actors you expect to happen soon. Don’t forget to comment!

Listen to Radio Planeta, your music in English and get the latest news about your favorite artists and their music!