The reason why they describe Will Smith’s trip to India as “ridiculous”

Will Smith is these days in India on a kind of spiritual journey. The first public appearance of the actor after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscar Awards ceremony has caught more than one by surprise, but according to ‘US Weekly’ it was about some “family vacation that was already planned”. And, despite the fact that there are no images of the rest of the members of the Smith clan, Jada Pinkett, who “insisted” that the trip go ahead is also present.

In any case, while many point out that this trip to India is part of the actor’s plan to ensure that “violence prevails over reason” never again, it is no less true that Will Smith still hasn’t apologized in person to Chris Rock. At least that is what Page Six assures, which refers to the comments of a source familiar with the situation.

“Will’s ‘spiritual journey’ to India for yoga and meditation seems cynical and ridiculous, since he has not personally apologized to the person he assaulted in front of millions of viewers, ”says that source. A version that supports the feeling of the family of the attacked comedian, for whom the apologies offered are insufficient and not at all “genuine”. “I feel really bad because never apologized. His people wrote an article and said, ‘I apologize to Chris Rock,’ but something like that is personal. You have to reach out,” Rose Rock assured a few days ago in an interview with the local news station WIS-TV in South Carolina, who also commented on the episode.

“You reacted when your wife looked at you out of the corner of her eye. I knew it was real when she started saying obscenities. When she slapped Chris, she slapped us all. She really slapped me. Because when she hurt my son, she hurt me. What the hell were you thinking?”, settled the comedian’s mother.

And while Will Smith deals with everything that happened, Chris Rock rubs his hands because if there is a winner in this whole story, it is none other than him. He has been labeled as the victim – even the Academy has thanked him for not losing his composure – and has managed to stay in the background while the storm took Will Smith ahead. And all this has translated into an exponential increase in ticket sales -at higher prices- for his shows and new dates for the tour that keeps him busy.

And when he decides to talk about what happened, there he will have offers from the great divas of American television, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, who maintain a strong pulse to get Chris Rock to exclusively offer his version of everything that happened. The comedian has let himself be loved in recent times, ensuring that he will only speak when he is paid. And they will pay you. Much.