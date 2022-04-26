The real reason for the conflict between Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna

The judicial conflict between the dancer Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner family continues. The model filed a lawsuit against her famous family in 2017, accusing them of having been responsible for ending her career on the small screen after canceling her without notice of her reality show, Rob & Chynasequel to the famous Keeping Up with the Kardashians and that the dancer starred with her then partner, Rob Kardashian. However, the couple ended the relationship and the chain decided to do without the program, something that the model has always maintained that it was instigated by her political family.

A confrontation that has called part of the Kardashian clan to testify. Now, what perhaps Chyna did not expect was that the family of her ex-partner would reveal without any hesitation the details about how her relationship with them was, including episodes as dramatic as the moment in which she threatened to kill Kylie Jenner or put a gun to the head of Rob Kardashian, father of his daughter Dream, “as a joke.”





Now, this enmity does not come by chance, but has been brewing for years. The family has unfinished business with Chyna, with whom they have had more than one drama over time, long before her relationship with the only male in the clan. It all started back in 2013, when Blac Chyna became one of Kim Kardashian’s best friends, with whom she spent all her time.

Kim Kardashian and Blac Chyna were inseparable in 2013. Instagram/Other sources

At that time, the dancer was engaged to marry rapper Tyga, with whom she had a son, King Cairo. Everything was going well, until the rapper fell madly in love with Kim’s sister, Kylie Jenner, and left his partner. To add more drama to the topic, Kylie was only 17 years old at the time. A much talked about turn of events in the media, and that Chyna did not let go, making fun of Kylie every time the occasion arose.

Chyna’s feud with the father of her child and his new girlfriend lasted for years, claiming in 2015 that she had evidence that the rapper wanted to get back together with her. However, Tyga and Kylie continued their relationship, despite the claims of Chyna, who in turn was involved in various conflicts with other members of the family.

Tyga and Kylie Jenner, in 2016. Own

Khloé Kardashian, the most vocal of them all, had no qualms about ensuring that she did not like the dancer at all. However, shortly after another unexpected turn would occur: Chyna began a relationship with Rob Kardashian, announcing a few weeks later that they were expecting their first child together.

A situation that turned the situation of the most mediatic clan on American television upside down, who had to reluctantly accept that their only male member had fallen in love with one of their enemies, who also tried to take advantage of the relationship. Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, tried to patent the name Angela Renee Kardashian before her marriage, but the family’s lawyers killed her attempts, claiming that the sisters and their image would suffer “irreparable damage” if the dancer continued with her intentions, especially when she was not part of the family at the time, despite being the future mother of Rob Kardashian’s daughter.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, in 2016. Getty

Despite the problems, the couple participated in the famous reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and got his own reality show, Rob & Chyna, where they documented their relationship and the arrival of their first daughter together, Dream Renée Kardashian. The adventure would only last one season, as Rob and Chyna would end their relationship on very bad terms, with episodes of fights that are now being revealed in court, added to the legal dispute that the couple has maintained over the years, first with accusations of abuse, and then for the custody of Dream, which Rob Kardashian currently maintains for most of his time.

The model is willing to fight against everything in the face of what she considers a great injustice. Richard Shotwell / AP

A conflict that seems far from being resolved, especially due to the statements of the members of the clan, who are leaving Chyna’s image to the ground, assuring that the woman even threatened the lives of Rob and Kylie in her fits of anger. For her part, the dancer claims a total of 100 million dollars in compensation for the loss of income.

