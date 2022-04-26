the photo of their romance that we had not seen

In the midst of the legal battle they face Johnny Depp Y Amber Heardwho have faced each other in court in order to resolve the lawsuits that both parties have filed for defamation and domestic violence, the memory of the romance that the actress had back in 2006 with the then Mexican soap opera heartthrob has emerged Valentino Lanus. And although few are the vestiges that remain of that romance, because despite the fact that the actor was well known at the time, little was said about the 10-month relationship that he had with the then debuting Hollywood actress. However, an unpublished photograph of the couple has recently emerged in which they can be seen during a visit they made to San Miguel de Allende, which due to the situation has not stopped attracting attention.

It was Otto Sirgofamous for his participation in telenovelas such as My beloved girl, who shared the commented photograph of Valentino and Amber. And it is that in those days in which the actors were a couple, they made a trip to San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, in which they took the opportunity to eat at the restaurant that Sirgo had in that city at that time. This was revealed by the experienced actor, who shared few details of that meeting with the actress who is today in the eye of the hurricane. “I remember when Valentino and Amber were at our restaurant, La Toscana, in San Miguel de Allende”, Otto shared without specifying the date on which that meeting took place.

Amber Heard and Valentino Lanús appear in the photograph very well accompanied by Otto Sirgo and his wife, who served as hosts for the couple. As expected, the followers of the renowned actor did not take long to react and in the same publication they asked him some questions related to Amber. “How did she behave back then?”, asked one of his followers, to which Otto replied without going into further details: “So normal”.

Although in recent weeks the romance of Valentino Lanús and Amber Heard has caused a stir again, despite the fact that 16 years have passed since then, the truth is that few details are known about their relationship. In fact, it has transpired in different media that the courtship of both actors would have occurred some time after the handsome actor ended with Jacky Bracamontes, after four years of relationship, and that although they were about to reach the altar, they decided to end it to their love story 10 months later.

What has become of Valentino Lanus?

The actor has been away from television for several years. His last participation in a telenovela was in 2017, in Nada Personal, where he shared credits with Margarita Muñoz, Matías Novoa and Juan Soler. He is currently married to María, a yoga instructor with whom he has formed a beautiful family next to little María Magdalena, who was happily introduced in 2016 through the pages of HELLO! The actor and his clan live in the Riviera Maya, away from the hustle and bustle of show business and the spotlight.

