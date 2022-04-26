The most shocking sentences of the trial

The judicial war between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp began when the actress wrote an article in the press confessing that she had suffered gender violence. She did not mention Deep, but he sued her for defamation.

The trial is about whether the actress can rely on her right to express herself freely. And for this, the defenses have been drawing the profile of the actors, to know how they really are, through witnesses and recordings.

Amber Heard during the trial STEVE HELBER / AFP

For this reason, in recent days we have known Depp and Amber through episodes of their lives that were not known. Some of the phrases that have had the most impact have been the following.

Johnny Depp sexually assaulted Amber Heard with a bottle”

It’s something the actress’s lawyer said. Initially, Amber did not accuse her ex-husband of having assaulted her, but during the trial she did so through her defense attorney.

Johnny Depp was the one who sued Amber EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / EFE

You are a whore and I hate you and I want to finish”

I get irrational when you’re making movies, I get jealous and fucking crazy and weird and we fight a lot more.”

I headbutted you in the fucking forehead. That doesn’t break a nose.”

It is Amber Heard who takes some audios of the actor to trial. Among other things, you can see these three phrases. All of them occurred in private conversations, they are no less impressive for the audience.

Amber Heard accused her ex-husband of abuse JIM LO SCALZO / EFE

The only person with a drinking problem at any point in my life was me. The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself.”

Mrs. Heard had taken my cigarette from the ashtray and stubbed it out in my face.”

In the trial, Depp could be heard testifying in a session that lasted more than three hours. In it he acknowledged his problems with drugs, but said it was something that only affected him. In addition, he assured that it was Amber who had attacked him on some occasion.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp while they were together Michael Kovac/Getty

Nobody likes you. You’re having fame for me. I no longer feel in love with you. You are a prostitute”

If Depp was going to leave to de-escalate the fight, she would hit him to keep him there because she would rather be in a fight than have him leave.”

These are phrases that came out during the testimony of Laurel Anderson, the therapist who was taking them for a while. She this she declared that both members of the couple had suffered abuse by the other.