‘The man from the North’ and his Vikings lead the box office in Spain

north manthe new film by Robert Eggers starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, and Anya Taylor-Joy, has been one of the great film premieres in Spain. The traumatic movie, has managed to replace Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets as the highest grossing in our country by achieving a collection of 774,449 euros, according to data from ComScore Movies.

The Vikings Defeat the Wizards by JK Rowling

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets It entered with force in Spanish cinemas, but now it is the second with 727,131 euros, with a total of 6.7 million euros to its credit after its premiere weeks and a half ago. Sandra Bullock’s new movie The lost City, has not yet taken off in Spain, and although the action and comedy starring the actress alongside Channing Tatum is among the most viewed in its second weekend, it has not had the impact Paramount desired. As of today, it has accumulated 1.7 million.







The new film of lex of the churchtribute to giallo and European terror, debuts in eighth place with 160,079 euros, a somewhat worrying figure, while the almighty batman Y Uncharteddespite coming out of the top ten of the most watched films in Spain, they are still the highest grossing among all and show with 10.5 and 11.7 million euros, that blockbusters look far from the other productions on the bill .

The 10 highest-grossing films in Spain (from April 22 to 24)