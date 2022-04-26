The ‘It Takes Two’ movie will be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video and Dwayne Johnson will have the leading role, according to Variety

An exclusive report from Variety revealed more details of the film of ‘It Takes Two‘, the EA game that won the award for best title of 2021 at the Video Game Awards. They point out that the project will now be for Amazon and is in “priority development”.

The actor Dwayne Johnson, known as “The Rock” will be one of the producers of the film accompanying Dany García, Hiram Garcia and Seven Buck Productions. Sources revealed to the outlet that even Dwayne could also star in the film.

Let us remember that those responsible for the script will be Pat Casey and Josh Miller, responsible for the two Sonic movies. DJ2 Entertainment, responsible for ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ will also be producing the film.

The story will be the same as the game, it will focus on May and Cody, a couple who decide to divorce and due to “special events” end up becoming two dolls of their daughter, now they will have to work as a team to discover how to return to their homes. bodies.

Seven Bucks Productions’ most recent projects include ‘Jungle Cruise’ and ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’, while DJ2 is responsible for the ‘Tomb Raider’ anime for Netflix.