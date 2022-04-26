the history of traditional Chinese dress

The undisputed emblem of Chinese elegance and culture, the qipao – or cheongsam – is a typically feminine dress characterized by a single, close-fitting piece, potentially in different lengths and sleeves, characterized in particular by the high collar and the diagonal of frogs and buttons that descends from the base of the neck to the chest. It made its appearance in the history of costume by establishing itself as a garment for urban women, protagonists of the metropolitan catwalks of Shanghai at the dawn of the 1920s, soon becoming an iconic and transversal classic reinterpreted by designers from all over the world and seducer of the silver screen. , from China to Hollywood.

Getty Images

However, the history of qipao does not seem to begin just a century ago, but rather has its roots in the Manchu era, during the Qing dynasty (1644–1911). Legend has it that in the seventeenth century near the Jingbo lake lived a young fisherwoman, gifted with beauty, skill and intelligence, who finding the long and loose clothing she was wearing uncomfortable and unsuitable for fishing, decided to sew herself a tunic closed by a row of buttons, with deep side slits on the skirt. A short time later, the young emperor of the time had a dream in which his father, now deceased, told him that he should marry a fisherwoman who lived near the lake and dressed in a long dress made by her. Upon awakening, the emperor sent his men to look for the mysterious girl who was found in the very place indicated in the dream. The two married and went to live at the court where she continued to wear her qipao. Soon all Manchu women began to imitate the dress, which quickly became fashionable throughout China.

Getty Images

In the years that followed the empire, the qipao was revisited and, although initially still long, it gradually took on profiles closer to the body. It was then embellished with flower embroideries and iconographies dating back to ancient Chinese culture and in Shanghai, then the fashion capital of the East, it was called weskit. In the 1940s it was reshaped again on the female form by shortening, and highlighting the breasts and hips. It then disappeared in the early 1950s after the Communist Party – which considered it decadent and bourgeois – took power in 1949 and introduced the famous Maoist uniform. It came back into vogue in the early Eighties and today it can be purchased from 100 yuan (about 14 euros) up to over 30 thousand. It should be reiterated, however, that it was precisely the cinema that consecrated its notoriety at home and abroad with numerous infinitely chic and fascinating characters. Among the first the film Love is a wonderful thing from 1955, in which Jennifer Jones wears one in all scenes, following the iconic Suzy Wong’s world by Richard Quine and various Chinese filmographies, from In the mood for loveto 2046 and finally the actress Gong Li with his films, including Red sorghum, Ju Dou,Red Lanterns And Chinese Box.

Getty Images







And as often happens, the influence of fashion soon passed from halls to red carpets, with many celebrities who wore or reinterpreted the qipao to make it a real piece of history. From Grace Kelly, to Elizabeth Taylor, up to Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow in the nineties, Anne Hathaway, and again Katy Perry, Emma Watson, Kate Moss and the most recent Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, who specifically wore a qipao in 2019 vintage signed John Galliano for Christian Dior from the autumn-winter 1997 collection. Yes, because if on the one hand the traditional Chinese dress has gradually fallen into disuse, leaving a faint trace of itself among some – and very rare – local tailors, shops for tourists, and the big events of the stars, on the other hand, fashion remained under the shadow of Dragone fascinated by his fabrics and his styles, reinterpreted more or less repeatedly on the catwalk by the great designers of the world. It was Yves Saint Laurent himself in the seventies who dedicated a real tribute to China with hats and jackets with side lacing in brocade and trousers in lamé. Then came the turn of Kenzo who instead took up the details, such as the side closures with laces, typical of qipao, adapted to large shirts, and of Giorgio Armani, who repeatedly presented collections of Chinese inspiration, from materials, with accessories and jewels in jade and coral, to cuts, up to the most obvious spring 2009 couture for Armani Privé. Then followed by many, such as the aforementioned John Galliano, always closely linked to the theme, Miuccia Prada in 2004, Philosophy in 2010 and Marc Jacobs for Vuitton. Despite the centuries-old transmutation and the massive invasion of economic versions of the dress, the qipao remains an example of how a simple dress can leave an indelible imprint of a people’s culture in the global imagination.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io