The Guatemalan team was stranded in the United States and slept at the airport

The Guatemalan team played a friendly against El Salvador that ended up winning 4-0 in California and from there they traveled to Texaswhere he made a stopover to then arrive in Orlando, Florida, where he must face a team of Mexico Composed of footballers only from the local media because it was a match outside the FIFA date.

Look also

And although the match that will be played this Wednesday night is still going on, the Guatemalan federation and especially the soccer players would have preferred to avoid this commitment. At least for the setbacks and inconveniences that it ended up generating…

Look also

HOMELESS

in the best style Tom Hanks at La Terminal, the soccer players of the Central American team could not continue their trip after the stopover in Houston due to a climatic problem that caused delays in the different flights. There began an unsolvable problem.



Thus they rested.

Look also

The entire delegation, including the players, had to sleep at the airport due to the lack of available hotels in the area. “We haven’t slept at all, they told us that they were going to take us to a hotel and then that they weren’t” commented from the delegation, although from the federation they did not release an official statement.

Look also

In any case, the footballers exposed the lack of organization of the local authorities and, somehow, the null intervention of the federation that could not get a place for the athletes to rest as they should.