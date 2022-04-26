The Gray Man | When does The Gray Man debut on Netflix? Film by Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas

Today the premiere date of the new great streaming production was announced.

Netflix announced this Tuesday the release date of its new espionage super production entitled The Gray Man, from the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo It will feature a star-studded cast.

Yes, because the film, based on the 10-book series by Mark Greaney, will be starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. That’s not all, because it will also have the participation of Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, and Scott Haze.

The film will follow Court Gentry (Gosling), also known as the Gray Man, a freelance assassin and former CIA agent who is hunted around the world for Lloyd Hansen (Evans)former CIA cohort.

Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi produced The Gray Man, with Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel serving as executive producers.

The Gray Man | When does the Gosling, Evans and Armas movie debut on Netflix?

The Gray Man, the new Netflix movie with the highest budget, will debut in theaters in the United States on July 15, while on the platform will be released a week later, that is, on July 22 of this year.

Check out the new images