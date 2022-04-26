The First Lady: Viola Davis furious with critics and ensures that they are useless

Viola Davis is one of the most important actresses in Hollywood. In addition to spending years shedding the absurd and racist label that she was the black version of Meryl Streep, the interpreter has shown that she can deal with television and cinema in an exceptional way. With works like How to Get Away with Murder – 70%, Fences – 93%, Widows – 91% or until The Suicide Squad – 91% and Peacemaker – 86% have made it clear that they are not afraid of any gender and are always willing to try new things. Of course, like many other great figures, female issues are of great interest to her work and that is why she will always defend this type of project. The First Lady- 35% is the most recent series to deal with this topic and although the critics hated it, Davis did not hesitate to respond to their comments.

In recent years, and largely thanks to certain feminist movements, issues of this type have become a priority for several production companies, who are finally proving that the public is willing to follow female protagonists. This has also led to many changes when developing characters, because in addition to improving the way they are written, they have also sought to reevaluate the image of historical figures that were overshadowed by the men in their lives.

The First Lady took all of this to create a series focused on the wives of key presidents in American history. Of course, being an anthology-type work, it is expected that other women will appear in future seasons, but these first chapters are dedicated to Eleanor Roosevelt, played by Gillian Anderson; Betty Ford, played by Michelle Pfeiffer; and Michelle Obama, whom Viola Davis gives life with great pride and clear respect.

The series premiered on the Showtime channel on April 17 and although everything indicated that it would become one of the most relevant titles of the season, with a clear path for the next awards season, it seems that expectations were not met. . Audiences have been generous, especially for the lead actresses, whose work surpasses any other pacing problem in history. However, specialized critics did not receive it very well; in fact, they have been quite harsh with this proposal, even attacking the characterization of the protagonists.

But Viola Davis she’s not someone who gets intimidated easily, and she’s certainly not someone who doubts her abilities and talents just because someone shares a low opinion of her. In an interview with BBC (via Guardian), the Oscar winner explained her reaction to the negative reviews of The First Lady and especially his interpretation of Michelle Obama:

[La crítica negativa] it was incredibly hurtful. Critics are useless. And I’m not saying that to be rude. They always feel like they’re telling you something you don’t know. Somehow it’s like you’re living a life where you’re surrounded by people who are lying to you and they’re like, “I’m going to be the one to come up and tell you the truth.” So that gives them the opportunity to be cruel to you.

Davis considers that they do not take into account how complicated it is to bring to life a person who really existed or exists, and who in turn has his own fans and detractors:

It’s almost impossible. You are doing too much or not enough.

How do you get over the pain, the failure? You have to do it. Not everything is going to be an award-worthy performance. After all, I feel like it’s my job as a leader to make risky decisions. Win or lose, it’s my duty to do that.

The First Lady It has a very low rating from critics, but it is the acceptance of the public that is most important for television networks and streaming services. On many other occasions, titles with excellent ratings do not go beyond one season and others seen as minor become favorites of the audience. The complaint of many critics is that the series seems made for its protagonists to win awards and that, according to their analysis, gets in the way of telling their stories more naturally. Of course, the debate about the importance of the work of criticism will continue to be very important, with some stating that it should no longer exist and others assuring that they are a guide that allows objective analysis beyond one’s own taste.

