the federal government points towards normality in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic

A little more than two years after the federal government decreed the beginning of the pandemic of Covid-19 in the country, this Tuesday it was reported that he will no longer be given preferential attention. The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatellreported on the end of provisions such as the mandatory use of face masks and the updating of the epidemiological traffic light.

“Perhaps heading into winter there will be a rebound in infections. With so much protection from the vaccine, this will not be the case for deaths or hospitalization. So we have decided that the risk semaphore will no longer be issued, we will not be issuing it anymore, ”he said.

Regarding the use of the face mask, he assured that “it is no longer essential.”

“That it can be useful to use it in closed spaces, of course whoever has it will have a lower probability of transmitting it. The closed space It would be for the moment the last element where it needs to be used”, he pointed out.

However, he pointed out that a new technical guideline has already been published, which must still be endorsed by the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocerwhich removes the mandatory use of face masks in spaces for public and private use.

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorreported that the stage in which preferential attention will be provided to the coronavirus pandemic has already ended. Covid-19.

“Today ends a stage that has to do with preferential attention to the serious pandemic that we suffered, that we suffered, that left us with a lot of sadness. We are going to finish this stage and we are going to inaugurate a new one,” said the president.

On April 13, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced its decision to keep the spread of the Covid-19 as an international health emergency or pandemic because “this is not the time to lower our guard”, but for countries to continue preparing to face this type of crisis.

The organization’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the WHO Emergency Committee (a body made up of independent scientists) has recommended not to change the level of alert in relation to the covid as the virus continues to spread intensely.

Mexico accumulates 5 million 733 thousand 925 cases and 324 thousand 134 deaths from Covid-19according to the most recent data from the Ministry of Health.

In 24 hours, 140 infections and five deaths from the virus were added. The fatality rate is 5.65%.