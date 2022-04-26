‘The Expendables 4’ Posters at CinemaCon Reveal Its All-Star Cast

The Expendables franchise hit theaters more than a decade ago, bringing together among its cast the best-known movie action figures in the world. A story that connected the old generation of these legends with the new breed of current faces. Sylvester Stallone commands them but among others, Jason Statham, Arnold Swarzenegger, Jetli, Dolph Lundgren they appeared hitting, shooting and generally blowing up anything that was even minimally volatile. Now, almost eight years after the premiere of the mercenaries 3fans of the franchise can see for the first time the poster of the mercenaries 4thanks to the CinemaCon event.

The saga was born from the imagination of Stallone, in which a series of mercenaries fight injustice where the law does not act. In the first installment the villain was Steven Seagal while in the second the role of the antagonist was played by the Belgian Jean-Claude Van Damme. The cast, apart from being very iconic, was also varied in international matters, even having the Spanish representation of Antonio Banderas.

On the poster you can distinguish several shadowed silhouettes that are still playing with the mysterious appearance that the new additions will wear, accompanied by a phrase that is very typical of the sarcastic language that they use in this universe of action: “They will die when they are dead”. Except for a surprise or last minute cameo 50 cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy García, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran and iko Uwais are the new additions that it will have the mercenaries 4adding to the names they have since the original film; Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and Randy Couture.

These new signings of Sly also appeal to a diversification of very different jobs carried out by its members. Megan Fox is known for her Transformers installments, while 50 Cent is one of the most influential rappers in music history. On the other hand, Andy Garcia’s career speaks for itself. The actor appeared in the third part of The Godfather or in stories as relevant as The Untouchables, as well as being the villain and later an ally of George Clooney’s gang in Ocean’s Eleven. The other names may be more unfamiliar to Western audiences, but figures like Jaa and Uwais are trained martial artists. Jaa is a claim in Thailand that has appeared in feature films such as Fast and Furious 7 Y XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.