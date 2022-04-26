The dollar rises strongly again: the blue is trading at $ 210

View of dollar bills, in a file photograph. EFE/MARCELO SAYÃO



The dollar is trading again on the rise this Tuesday, with the informal currency that touched $210 in the city of Buenos Aires. For its part, the “counted with liqui” touched $210 and the MEP stood at $208.50.

In line with the trend of last week, the free dollar this Monday rose again -registered a rise of $2.50- and stood at $205.50, while in the financial market the cash with liquidation advanced on the closing at $210.37 and the MEP fell to $208.37 in the final section of the session.

The official dollar on the Banco Nación website stood at $119.50 and the solidarity dollar at $197.1. It should be remembered that the price of the official dollar ended yesterday at $119.78, with a rise of nine cents compared to Friday. In the wholesale segment, the price of the US currency registered an increase of 45 cents compared to the previous closing, at an average of $114.68.

It should be remembered that the Financial Information Unit (FIU) updated in pesos the amounts from which the brokerage firms must report the purchase of the so-called “stock dollar”. Due to the effect of the devaluation, the control became greater than in the previous floor updates.

This is due to the fact that, according to resolution 50/2022 of the FIU, the amount from which the purchase information of the MEP dollar is required changed.

Originally the threshold was $40,000 (year 2018), then it was updated in 2019 through Resolution 117/2019 to $56,000 and now it has been raised to $120,000.

However, if dollar amounts are taken, in fact the control threshold has dropped considerably in the last four years. In 2017, with the dollar at $17, this threshold was equivalent to about $2,500, while now it implies a floor of about $600, according to market calculations.

The Buenos Aires stock market falls

In turn, the Argentine peso fell to $114.8 at the wholesale opening.

Meanwhile, the Buenos Aires stock market began to fall, in tune with other markets due to concerns about the impact on the global economy of the confinements in China due to COVID-19, which were driving a wave of aversion towards investment assets. risk, according to Reuters.

To this was added the renewed devaluation of the yuan, which “caused an abrupt change in global portfolios, which ran out of the ‘commodities’ and related sectors, to take refuge in high-quality bonds.”

The leading S&P Merval index fell 0.55% to 90,652.51 points at 11:05 a.m. local time, after falling 0.61% the day before. Meanwhile, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.67 percent.

Meanwhile, Argentine bonds traded with a slightly positive sign at the start of the financial day.

It should be remembered that today the BCRA will offer the market Leliqs at 28 and 183 days. The indicative placement amount will be $250,000 million; the minimum rate will be 47% at 28 days and 52% at 183 days; In addition, there will be 183-day Notaliqs with a 5% spread.

“At current interest rate levels, we expect the rotation from stocks to bonds to continue, which will surely continue to bring volatility and uncertainty to the stock market,” said Delphos Investment, a consultancy.

The drop in activity due to the restrictions imposed by the Chinese due to the coronavirus caused oil to drop 6% in a week and was the only positive data for Argentina because the collateral damage was considerable. In two days the reserves lost USD 427 million despite the fact that in that period the Central Bank bought USD 35 million. The reserves were on Thursday at USD 43,064 million and now they have broken through the floor of 43 billion to settle at USD 42,637 million.

Today, the International Monetary Fund admitted that should review the inflation projection of 48% as a ceiling that had been established in the economic program agreed with the Argentine Government, given the prospect of a much higher annual price rise. The talks between the agency’s staff and officials will continue in two weeks, when the first quarterly review of fiscal goals, monetary issue and reserve accumulation will take place.

