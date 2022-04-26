the day the actor made fun of a bald person during a live program (and the reaction he got) – Prensa Libre

The renowned artist, who minutes later would win the award for Best Actor for his participation in the film king richardwas upset after Chris Rock made a joke about the alopecia suffered by his partner, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith continues to give what to talk about since last night on Sunday, March 27, when in the middle of the Oscar Awards ceremony he hit Chris Rock in the face because the comedian made a joke about his wife.

This incident went viral on social media. and its users began to give their opinion on what happened and to reveal some controversial episodes during Will Smith’s successful career.

After his blow to Chris Rock, a video came to light again in which Will Smith makes fun of a musician’s baldness during the tv show The Arsenio Hall Show.

During his visit to the show in 1991, Arsenio Hall, host of the program, asked Will Smith about the meaning of wearing a cap on the side.

The actor, who at that time was starring in the series The Prince of Rap, replied to the driver that heHe should know the symbolism behind this practice.

Given this, Arsenio Hall answers the artist that hee would love not to have to follow social rules.

However, Will Smith tells him that no matter the situation, there will always be rules to follow.

At that moment, Will Smith points a finger at one of the musicians on the show and makes a joke in reference to his lack of hair.

“He has a rule, he has to wax his head every morning. That is his rule, ”said the actor in reference to the person’s baldness.

Immediately, the camera focuses on the musician, who laughs at Will Smith’s joke to the surprise of the audience.

Similarly, the host of the program looks a little uncomfortable at the daring of the actor, who he was quick to ask the audience to relax since it was all a joke.

“It’s a joke, please,” he said.

This joke about a person’s baldness generated divided opinions in social networks, since many users describe Will Smith’s actions as hypocriticalsince he had laughed at someone’s alopecia in the past.