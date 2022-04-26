The crazy Prime Video movie with Robert Downey Jr. that lasts 1:48 hours

The same year he starred in Iron Man, he released a very different movie from Marvel with Ben Stiller and Jack Black. This is the comedy that you should add to your list now.

The 2008 It was a momentous year in the life of Robert Downey Jr.: at that time, I debuted in eThe Marvel Cinematic Universe with Hombre de Hierro. The eccentric character knew how to become one of the favorite superheroes of the last decade and an icon in the Avengers franchise. But that year he also starred in a very crazy movie that few remember: it is called Tropic ThunderIs available in Prime Video and lasts 1 hour and 48 minutes.

Almost 14 years have passed since this production had its official launch. In this way, revising it in 2022 proposes us to see an incredible evolution in the figures that lead the cast of the film. It is that not only Robert Downey Jr. participates in A movie War, as it is translated for Latin America. The cast also includes actors of the stature of Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Matthew McConaughey and Tom Cruisein addition to countless secondary characters and cameos that give the film the rhythm it needs.

What is it about Tropic Thunder? The film available on Prime Video works as a comedy that parodies the classic war film. In this sense, a group of actors is preparing to make the most expensive war film on Vietnam in history. The director is unable to control the performers on the set, so he decides to abandon them in the jungle and film them with automatic cameras.

It is in this way that artists must combine their survival instinct with acting talent and thus get ahead. The direction runs by the same Ben Stiller, who also worked as a screenwriter with Justin Theroux and Ethan Cohen. And although it makes fun of the typical Hollywood movies, the truth is that the reception towards this comedy was so positive that they obtained dozens of nominations in the awards season.

Robert Downey Jr., for example, was considered in the category of Best Supporting Actor in the Oscar Awards, the Golden Globes, Boston Society of Film Critics, Satellite Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards. If you want to see something very different from Marvel, with the participation of actors like Bill Harder, Tobey Maguire or Jason Batemanyou must add Tropic Thunder to your Prime Video playlist.