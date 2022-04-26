the corset is lace

Gigi Hadid turned 27 and celebrated with an exclusive party at a New York club, where she sported a lace look from head to toe.

Gigi Hadid she turned 27 and celebrated in style with a party in New York. The supermodel has gathered all her closest friends and family in a private club, the Zero Bond, where she made her triumphal entry with a truly original look: a white lace suit with corset, flared trousers and an overcoat, all transparent!

Gigi Hadid’s birthday party

Model Gigi Hadid celebrated her birthday at Zero Bond, a popular New York club. The paparazzi did not allow themselves the opportunity to immortalize all the VIP guests at their entrance: there were obviously the mother Yolanda and her sister Bella Hadid, with a miniskirt and boots in perfect 2000s style. The actress also attended the party Blake Livelyin a fuchsia minidress and the top model Emily Ratajkowskisensual in a coral-colored dress with cut out cuts.

Gigi Hadid’s sheer lace look

Gigi Hadid chose an “angelic” look for her 27th birthday: she wore a white lace corset, matching sheer pants and a foot-length overcoat. The look is part of the Spring / Summer 2022 collection by Dion Lee and was complemented by nude sandals and a cascade of gold necklaces. The supermodel pulled her hair up in a high ponytail, marking her gaze with a cat eyeliner: is her white lace look her way of celebrating newfound happiness as a single?