The bulky figure of 4 caused astonishment – ​​Revista Para Ti

The news that travels the world has to do with Elon Musk. The South African businessman bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars and his enormous fortune generated curiosity.

Elon Reeve – his full name – is 52 years old, was born in Pretoria, South Africa, has 8 children and is the founder of the companies Tesla, SpaceX Y SolarCity. He also has other companies that made him one of the richest men in the world with billions of dollars.

He is the oldest of three children and comes from a wealthy family. Elon learned to program, through a Atari computer that he had at home when he was eight years old thanks to his father.

Part of his childhood was marked by the separation from his parents and living with his mother. She attended ña Waterkloof House High School and Bryanston High School. However, Elon began to have a rebellious attitude and constantly skipped classes.

Although that did not prevent him from later deciding to move to the United States to study physics and economics at the University of Pennsylvania and even attended graduate school in Stanfordbut abandoned her soon after.

Some time ago, he clarified in an interview with the financial medium Business Insider that his luxurious life has to do with a family inheritance and the success of his own businesses: “We were very rich, we had so much money at times that we couldn’t even close our safe.”

The first company of Elon Musk was the one of Tesla Motors, which he founded on July 1, 2003, dedicated to the manufacture of electric cars that were acquired by celebrities such as Will Smith, Jay Z, Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Cameron Diaz. This was considered as the pioneer company in the future of automobiles.

Currently, the owner of Twitter has five companies to which he dedicates his full time, these are the companies Tesla Motors, SpaceX, The Boring Company, neurolink Y Open AIalthough not all of them are known worldwide, in their fields they are among the first places.

Elon Musk has 8 children, is divorced and current owner of Twitter.