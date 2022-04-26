The Argentine who discovered the Giganotosaurus, the star dinosaur of the new Jurassic Park: “Here they did not give it importance”

Rubén Carolini forced to rewrite the books that tell prehistory with his discovery

Ruben Dario Carolini discovered the largest carnivorous dinosaur in the world in Neuquén and revolutionized history. He was always a veteran in the search for archaeological remains, but he never imagined that his discovery on July 25, 1993 would change what was written in all the books referring to prehistory. However, he would never have imagined that his discovery would go almost unnoticed in his own country, something he tells Infobae still hurts him.

He admits that there was some medal in recognition for him, but that he had to defend the petrified pieces of the Giganotosaurus —which were discovered before his eyes in El Chocón, as if he had been waiting for them for some 100 million years—, so that no one would take them out of the town. For this reason, she asked for a museum to be built to protect them while hundreds of people were looking for a way to negotiate to take them to other countries.

At that time, he proposed to the provincial government of that time to film a documentary film so that Argentines and the world would know who was the prehistoric being that was being visited by archaeologists and paleontologists from different nations. It was unsuccessful.

Twenty-nine years later, he has to wait anxiously for the premiere of Jurassic World Dominionthe new chapter of the iconic saga, which will have as villain the Giganotosaurus Carolinii, his discovery. “No one from the production of that film contacted me or asked anything, nor should they, but I don’t know what it will be about. I just know it will be the bad guy! I’m looking forward to seeing it, ”he says of what they promise will be the final film in the franchise created by Steven Spielberg.

Remains of Giganotosaurus Carolinii in the Ernesto Bachmann Paleontological Museum, Villa El Chocón



The curiosity of the autodidact

Ruben Carolini respond to the call of Infobae and he admits that he never ceases to be surprised because after almost 30 years, the Giganotosaurus Carolinii is back in the news. He remembers that in May 2009, the Neuquén government honored him to thank him for his great contribution to the historical and cultural heritage from the province.

And now, once again, the man who rewrote history was reviewing his own: he was born in 1944 in the town of Oncativo, Córdoba. There he lived until he was 11 years old and went to school until fifth grade, then economic problems made him give up and start working. That was his only academic training, then he became self-taught. To this day, at the age of 77, he continues to study and investigate because he is passionate about it.

Since he was a child he worked to help the family, who had a field and harvested grains with the machines that his mechanical father built. That trade that took him at the age of 23 to the town of Cipolletti, where he met his wife Graciela Belleggia (with whom he has two daughters) and began working as Head of Maintenance for the large trucks at the “El Chocón” dam, until 1974. and he went to Hidronor, until its privatization, in 1993. Those jobs gave him sustenance and the possibility of carrying out his hobby, his passion.

“I had been searching for fossils for several years, I was a pioneer in El Chocón, where I lived with my family. I started looking for them when I went to work at the construction site they were doing, but recently Around the year 80 I found something, by chance. he was a bone and with that I went to the Museum of the University of Neuquén and spoke with a paleontologist who told me that there were many bones of this type… Yes, but it had to be found! Then I started to go out alone or with my family to search the entire desert area of ​​El Chocón and, as well as being a mechanic, I am a blacksmith and metallurgist, I made a buggy to get into practically inaccessible and pathless places. With that sandbox I had more chance and so I began to find small remains, although many times I didn’t even know how important they were”, he recalls.

To find out a little, he immersed himself in Paleontology books because, he admits, “I always liked to snoop on everything that corresponds to life on Earth.” He was already better trained in finding remains and recognizing their value.

the great discovery

On July 25, 1993. Rubén and Graciela began that day like any other, despite the fact that they had been married for 23 years. They greeted each other with a kiss and each continued with their activities.

Rubén Carolini and the team that worked on the Giganotosaurus excavation (Google)

Rubén took his vehicle, loaded his tools, a wire several meters long that he used as a ruler, and set off in search of a fossil. He reached a point where there were no footprints and noticed that “A rock in the shape of a ball appeared from the ground.” All his senses were alerted. She got closer and realized it was a bone. She began to dig and fell to her knees.

“I discovered a warm. I took the measurement with the wire, I covered it, I grabbed my things and I went home quickly to know the exact measurement: 1.12 meters. I looked for a book where I had the exploded view of the Tyrannosaurus Rex, which was found in the United States, and said that it was 90 centimeters and a few centimeters… I clutched my head. I couldn’t believe it because that meant just found the biggest dinosaur in the world”recalls excited.

With that feeling, he continues: “With this finding, the theories that said that carnivores grew to the size of the Tyrannosaurus and the other that ensured that dinosaurs grew more in the Northern Hemisphere than in the South fell. In Argentina we had the two largest herbivores and carnivores”, remembers who was then director of Public Works and Services of the Municipality.

That moment began to dimension what he had just discovered. “It was a very big emotion. While he measured the kneeling bone, she knew it was large and could calculate its size, but she did not know the size of the Tyrannosaurus, nor did she know that there were more bones below and that the entire dinosaur would be articulated. It was an extraordinary find! It was well fossilized, well petrified. Tears were falling!“, bill.

Original remains of the right side of the skull of Giganotosaurus carolinii in the Ernesto Bachmann Paleontological Museum (Wikipedia)

“After checking the book, I told my wife: Graciela, I found the largest carnivore in history and she tells me: ‘Yes, but you forgot about our anniversary!’ I hadn’t forgotten, but I ran in excited to take the measure of the wire, to know how long that bone was, and I didn’t kiss him!”

After dinner and impromptu anniversary toasts, he called Leonardo Salgado, a paleontologist from the University of Comahue, to tell you the news. “He was one of those who had taught me the most and I had to find out that very night. When I told him that the bone I found was bigger than the Tyrannosaurus bone, he replied: ‘Go sing to Gardel!’ The next morning there was a car parked in front of my house, covered in ice. I go out, I put my hand through the window and it was Leonardo who had spent the night there, he was waiting for me to see him, “he recalls.

They went together in the car full of frost, they arrived at the place where the earth was moved, he dug up and showed him: “’Son of a bitch! You don’t know what you found…’, he told me holding his head. Yes, I knew!” Within hours, a team was formed and the excavation began, which worked for two months until it was removed.

The dinosaurs recorded in the Villa El Chocón area inhabited a relatively flat area where there were shallow but large lagoons, perhaps linked by slow-flowing rivers (Municipal Museum Ernesto Bachmann in Villa el Chocón)



“I wanted the fossils to remain in Chocón because it is a Cultural Heritage of Humanity and they (the team) told me that I should go to a place where there was a museum and a laboratory to clean and prepare it because it could not remain where it was. I proposed to build a museum there and get a place to love the laboratory. I asked the mayor to provide me with a place and we took all the blocks there (they are mobilized wrapped in plaster) and we began to work”. Those in charge of its study were Salgado himself, and other paleontologists such as Rodolfo Coria and Jorge Calvo. Along with Carolina they recovered about 70% of the bone structure of the dinosaur.

With the work underway, they began to shuffle the name to baptize the new species. “It was decided to latinize it Giganotosaurus carolinii (giga: giant; noto: austral; saurus: lizard or reptile)”, he says about the carnivore that measured between 12 and 13 meters, with a skull possibly 1.56 meters long and an approximate weight of between 6 and 8 tons.

In 1995 the novelty reaches the cover of the scientific magazine Nature, which recognized it as the largest carnivore even than the Tyrannosaurus Rex. Also in that year the Paleontological Museum of El Chocón passed into the hands of the municipality and Carolini was named its director.

The preview of Jurassic World Dominion makes a meeting point with the first Jurassic Park and they assure that this will be the end of the franchise. By Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum

The lack of interest in Argentina

Despite the satisfaction that his discovery will be part of a film that will be seen around the world, Rubén Carolini regrets that he has not been a “prophet in his land.”

“In Argentina they did not give it much value, that is the mistake that there was with this discovery and in many things that continue to happen. Important things are usually not given the importance they deserve. There should be a statue of Favaloro in every Argentine town and city, and there isn’t: Young people don’t know who he was or who he was. I am a simple person, I don’t step on Favaloro’s heels because what I did is walk through the countryside as a hobby and I found the dinosaur and, however, I am better known than him in many places. That shouldn’t be like that.”

With that feeling, he adds: “I feel that I was the protagonist in the discovery and what followed it, but I am very sorry that here it has not been given much importance because the dinosaur i found neither the Municipality of El Chocón nor the provincial government took advantage of it.”

The Giganotosaurus Carolinii, will be the new species that Pratt, the protagonist of Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World Dominion, will have to face (capture)

Carolini also had a hobby of compulsively taking photographs and filming, so she documented the entire process. “I proposed to use that material and do something interesting with the amount of material filmed, but the idea did not prosper”, he regrets.

About two months after his dinosaur hits the big screen, he confides: “I am very satisfied with how I led life. I couldn’t start the sixth grade of primary school, but I learned a lot of things. Even, in these days a book will come out that I wrote and I tell all this that we talked about, and much more, ”she says proudly about the time trackera reflection of his person and wishes that the footprints of the Giganotosaurus Coralinii not be erased from these soils.

