On the official site for the anime Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana – The Teardrop Crystalthe anime adaptation of the video game squaresoft, Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana, the first promotional video of the project was published. The video confirmed that the premiere is scheduled for this year, but no specific date was mentioned.

Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana is a role-playing video game released in 1999, developed and distributed by squaresoft (now Square Enix) for console PlayStation as the fourth installment of the franchise Seiken Densetsu. The game had strong sales, selling 400,000 copies in its first week of release and 700,000 by the end of 1999. Reviews were less positive than previous games in the series. Critics praised its vibrant and colorful hand-drawn graphics and soundtrack. Yōko Shimomurabut criticized the lack of a clear main story, stating that it left the game disjointed.

voice cast

Nobunaga Shimazaki like Shilo.

Yuuichirou Umehara like ruri.

Nazuka Kaori as Shinju Hime.

Production team

Masato Jinbo (Isekai Shokudou, Senryuu Shoujo, Dokyuu Hentai HxEros) is in charge of directing the anime at the studios Graphinica Y Yokohama Animation Lab . In addition, Jinbo is also in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

Masato Jinbo (Isekai Shokudou, Senryuu Shoujo, Dokyuu Hentai HxEros) is in charge of directing the anime at the studios Graphinica Y Yokohama Animation Lab. In addition, Jinbo is also in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. HACCAN the original character designs are credited, while Tarou Ikegami (Tensai Ouji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu, Lapis Re:LiGHTs) is responsible for adapting them to the animation.

Yōko Shimomura (High Score Girl, Hirune Hime: Shiranai Watashi no Monogatari) is responsible for the composition of the soundtrack.

Synopsis for Seiken Densetsu: Legend of Mana – The Teardrop Crystal

Legend of Mana is set in the fictional world of Fa’Diel. The Mana Tree, giver of mana and life to the world, was nearly burned to the ground nine centuries before the events of the game. A war broke out between fairies, humans, and others seeking what little mana power remained. When the war ended, the Burnt Manna Tree slept as it grew back, and the many lands of the world were stored in ancient artifacts. A hero, controlled by the player, is tasked with restoring the world, and mana, to his former self. The Lands of Fa’Diel are populated by a large number of different creatures, including humans, fairies, demons, the jewel-hearted Jumi race, Sproutlings and Flowerlings, mining bears called Dudbears, and shadowy beings from the Underworld known as Shadoles.

Fa’Diel is also home to a large number of animals and anthropomorphic objects, as well as monsters from other Mana titles such as Rabites, Chobin Hoods, and Goblins. The player controls the game’s protagonist, who is either a silent male or female protagonist. The character is nameless and no information about his past is given; his history and personality must be determined by the player.

Source: Comic Natalie

(c)SQUARE ENIX ／ サボテン君観察組合