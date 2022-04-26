The animated film of Super Mario is delayed and Miyamoto announces a new release date

The film starring Chris Pratt was scheduled to be released on December 21 this year.

Not only video games are delayed: also movies. Although in the case of the Super Mario Bros. movie we cover both worlds, since it is the Nintendo who has had to go out and announce that the production will be extended over time and will not end up arriving on December 21, as planned.

Through a release shared on the official Twitter account of Nintendo of America, it is specified that they have decided to delay the premiere to spring 2023, arriving April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. There are no dates referring to other territories at the moment.

The biggest curiosity of this announcement is that it is the Shigeru Miyamoto who has been in charge of writing this communication, or at least that is how it appears signed at the beginning of the text. “This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris, my partner at Illumination for the Super Mario Bros movie, we have decided to move the global release to spring 2023,” explains Miyamoto. “My sincere apologies, I promise that it will be worth it“.

a hollywood cast

Chris Pratt will be the voice of Super MarioSuper Mario Bros: The Movie is an animated film adaptation of the iconic Nintendo character and some of his most famous companions and enemies. Produced by IlluminationEntertainment (The Minions), Nintendo and Universal Pictures, the film has a cast in its original version led by Chris Pratt as the Italian plumber, Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser.

In the absence of specific details of the story and that we can see the first images, we know that, although charles martinet does not want to stop being the voice of Mario, it will be Chris Pratt who will take the leading role in the film. Of course, do not expect a very far-fetched interpretation, since he has already assured that he will not imitate the Italian accent.

