The 9 most chilling sentences of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The trial facing Johnny Depp with his ex-wife AmberHeard, the past began April 11 began in Fairfax (Virginia, USA). It all started when Depp accused Heard of defamation for an article he published in Washington Post in 2018, after his divorce, in which he claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse”.

A defamation for which he asks for a compensation of 50 million dollars, and that Amber responded with a countersuit in which she alleges that Depp has launched a smear campaign against her and He claims 100 million.

Since the beginning of the trial, the media focus is on these appearances that are leaving the most impressive statements. One of the first tests was the audio provided by Amber Heard, in which the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean say phrases like:

“ you are a whore and I hate you and I want to finish”

and I hate you and I want to finish” “I get irrational when you’re making movies, I get jealous and fucking crazy and weird and we fight a lot more”

and weird and we fight a lot more” “I headbutted you in the fucking forehead. That doesn’t break a nose.”

In the article published byra The Washington PostHeard never directly mentioned Depp, but titled the text “Amber Heard: I spoke out against sexual violence, and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.” On the first day of the trial, Amber Heard’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, assured that the actress had suffered sexual violence from her ex-partner:

Johnny Depp sexually assaulted Amber Heard with a bottle.”

In Tuesday’s session, which lasted for more than three hours, Depp was most blunt against the accusation of abuse by his ex-partner.

“The only person with a drinking problem at any point in my life was me. The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself.“

In addition, the actor defended himself against the accusations of his ex-partner and having burned him with a cigarette, assuring that it was she who did it:

“I see a detail that I had forgotten. Mrs. Heard he had taken my cigarette from the ashtray and put it out on my face“

Laura Anderson, The couple’s therapist has also played a key role in the trial with her statements. Anderson explained that they were both victims of abuse in the past, and that while Depp kept him in check for decades, when Heard got out of control they got involved in “a mutual abuse”.

“Nobody likes you. You’re getting famous because of me. I don’t feel in love with you anymore. you are a prostitute According to Anderson, Amber told him that Johnny had actually said these words to her.

According to Anderson, Amber told him that Johnny had actually said these words to her. “If Depp was going to leave to tone down the fight, she beat him to keep him there because I’d rather be in a fight than have him walk away.”

Christi Dembrowskiolder sister of Johnny Depp, also testified at the trial recalling that both the actor and the rest of the brothers had suffered abuse from their mother during their childhood.