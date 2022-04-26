The 10 best slashers of all time that you have to see

the slasher genre is currently going through a golden age in the contemporary mainstream. Franchises like scream, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, chucky either Halloween They have been resurrected with new installments and it has been shown that the public still wants to see stories about the most mythical serial killers in the history of cinema. Such is its impact that the work starring Ghostface will have a sixth installment and the Michael Myers saga still has one more feature film to be released, and of course Chucky will enjoy a season 2 in his television series at the hands of its creator, Don Mancini.

But beyond these tapes, he is also taking risks with new projects like ‘X‘, from Ti West. A most interesting slasher that uses one of the basic norms of the genre (that of sex) to build the foundations of its story. Taking advantage of the fact that it has even been confirmed that this work by West will have a prequel to continue exploiting the universe that arises and that the film is receiving excellent reviews, we take the opportunity to regroup here those who for us are top 10 slashers of all time. Be careful, we will assess the best from our point of view, not the most outstanding according to the impact they had on the slasher or the horror genre.

10. Friday the 13th (2009)







: 90 min. director: Marcus Nispel

It seemed unthinkable, in that first decade of the 21st century, that a new feature film Friday the 13th it was going to be fine. But to everyone’s surprise, Marcus Nispel managed to repeat play and another star remake was marked within the slasher genre. being the first The Texas Chainsaw Massacrethe filmmaker managed to sign a story with the best Jason Voorhees going straight to the point, in a Crystal Lake full of traumas, corpses and bad memories that end with everyone who approaches the territory of the masked murderer.

9. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)







: 98 min. director: Marcus Nispel

Of course, after talking about the Friday the 13th of Nispel could not miss The Texas Chainsaw Massacrea work that came out much better and that even recovered the dirty essence of the original film of Tobe Hooper that marked the filmography of Rob Zombie. A slight update was what the Leatherface needed right off the nineties in order to fit in with today’s celluloid audience.

8. The Cabin in the Woods (2011)







: 105 min. director: Drew Goddard

The Cabin in the Woods holds a special place in the hearts of fans of the genre, because it portrays slasher stereotypes as if they were a game for a company. Goddard’s work serves as an analysis of years of history of the genre and works at the same time as almost a parody of the norms that establish this type of feature films, adding the spectators to the typical bets that are made when a work of this caliber is seen in a gang: who will die first, how will they do it, who will be the final girletc.

7. Jennifer’s Body (2009)







: 107 min. Director: Karyn Kusama

Mandatory viewing. In the midst of the boom of success that Megan Fox was having, Karyn Kusama filmed a work that would be the way forward for the reconstruction of the slasher that we are experiencing in recent years, the protagonist in this case being the monster or the main murderer that must be played. defeat. A bloody movie to the bars and with a wild Mega Fox possessed by the evil one.

6. Hatchet (2006)







: 85 min. director: Adam Green

a rehash of Friday the 13th knows how to manage to transmit freshness in its DNA. The terrible story of Victor Crowley, a deformed man who died in a terrible accident and who became a legend, since he was trapped in the place of his death with only one goal: to kill all the tourists who roam the land. of the. A concept that we have also seen in Wolf Creek and more recently in Venicephrenia.

5. Bride of Chucky (1998)







: 89 min. director: Ronny Yu

One of the sequels Devil Doll It is by far the best Chucky ever made. A diabolical adventure in which dolls possessed by serial killers and psychopaths take a “tour” with a van around the United States while a love story continues in the background. A modern version of bride of frankenstein with a lot of black comedy and a humor typical of Don Mancini. a pity that Ronny Yu I have not made more feature films of this style.

4. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)







: 101 min. Director: Wes Craven

It is not the only feature film Wes Craven What will you see in this list? The birth of Freddy Krueger, one of the most important icons of horror with Robert Englund as an interpreter, and the spread of terror to dreams. As a general rule, when you are afraid of something, you seek to sleep or rest so that your head stops thinking for a while and you can be calm. But Craven made his killer stay in dreams, so you couldn’t escape from it under any circumstances. The original film may have some make-up and continuity errors, but it is a work of art representing horror.

3. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)







: 101 min. director: Jim Gillespie

Like scream It was one of the movies revived the slasher genre in the ninetieswhen it was in its lowest hours due to the huge number of sequels that were being made on the main sagas and the mediocre films low cost that premiered Gillespie based on a thriller and police investigation film, put together a unique slasher that has even had its resurrection attempt to this day a canceled series for Amazon Prime Video.

2.Scream. Watch Who’s Calling (1996)







: 111 min. director: Wes Craven

One of the crown jewels that cannot be missing from any top. scream is the perfect slasher and is, in fact, the cornerstone of the genre today. It is the example to follow that has been used, in general terms, by almost all the projects that have been published in the genre since its arrival: playing with the basic rules, showing them, establishing a meta universe and even with very charismatic characters without placing special emphasis on the final girl.

1. Psycho (1960)







: 109 min. director: Alfred Hitchcock

By far this is the best slasher you will see. Not only because he is one of the founders of the genre in the sixties, but because nobody directs like Hitchcock. With a Janet Leigh and a Anthony Perkins spectacular, the film dares to break the molds established at that time with the Star-System and chooses to dispense with its protagonist after a few minutes of footage. The horror of the images of her and the tension that is palpable in the environment every time Perkins appears on screen are priceless. You can discover the story behind the creation of the film in hitchcock (2012) and 78/52. The scene that changed cinema (2017).