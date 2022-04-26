Taylor Swift will star alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie or Robert De Niro in David O. Russell’s new film

Taylor Swift She has already found her new project as an actress after participating in the singular Cats. The singer has joined David O. Russell’s next feature film, an as yet untitled film that has already cast other stars such as Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Robert De Niro and Chris Rock.

As Showbiz 411 points out, at the moment it is not known which character the singer will play in the film directed by the director of titles such as The Good Side of Things, The Fighter or The Great American Swindle. The publication notes that the film will be “a period project set in the Great Depression”.

will complete the cast Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola. New Regency’s Arnon Milchan will produce the film alongside Matthew Budman and Anthony Katagas. 20th Century Studios has yet to announce a release date for the film, which will be the director’s first since the release of Joy in 2015.

Swift made her acting debut in 2009 in an episode of CSI. In 2010 she gave life to Felicia in Valentine’s stories, appeared in an episode of New Girl and played Rosemary in The Giver. Fans last saw her on the big screen in Cats, a musical directed by Tom Hooper and released in 2019.

The star has also worked as a voice actress in Lorax: In search of the lost truffle, in addition to having starred in a documentary, Miss Americana, for Netflix. In addition, 2020 was a great year musically for Swift, who released two studio albums, titled Folklore and Evermore.