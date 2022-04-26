Sylvester Stallone confirms his participation as Starhawk

Sylvester Stallone debuted in Marvel at the hand of James Gunn in his movie ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2‘, where he played starhawk, Yondu’s (Michael Rooker) former ally. However, his appearance was very brief and few remember this character. In the second installment it seems that its relevance in the plot will be much greater.

After his work on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’, the director James Gunn thought about Sylvester Stallone again to put voz to King Shark character in the film ‘the suicide squad‘. Since then, whoever Rocky was, definitely entered the universe of superheroes. Now, Gunn and Stallone will work together again in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’, as confirmed by the actor himself.

through a post on his official Instagram account, Sylvester Stallone has confirmed his return to the saga as Starhawk. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy volume 3’ is in the middle of filming, so Stallone has taken the opportunity to upload several videos in which he shows all his followers how one of the most complicated processes in digital technology works: “For those interested in what goes on behind the scenes for the making of a film… this is a small part. Duplication of faces”.

In the video it appears Sylvester Stallone showing off the apparatus that collects each facial expression of the actor so that they can later be replicated. “Cinema is becoming a science” concluded the actor before the advanced techniques.

Marvel has already announced that the movie ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ will be released on May 5, 2023.

Expanding the universe of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, Disney + has already announced that ewill premiere an animated series called ‘I am Groot’ on its streaming platform, which will be released sometime in 2022, and as can be assumed from the title, it will delve into the history of the character Groot, whom we will finally hear speak. Vin Diesel will be in charge of putting the voice to this character.

