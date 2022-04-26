Surprise! Jennifer Lawrence revealed her most embarrassing moment at the Oscars

UNITED STATES.- One of the most explosive personalities in all Hollywood he has it Jennifer Lawrence, known for stealing the show wherever she goes, for which the actress earned the love and acceptance of thousands of fans around the world. But in 2013, she lived through the worst nightmare of any celebrity. falling face down on the oscars stage when he went up to receive his prize.

The diva who quickly positioned herself as one of the most sought after by directors and producers was at the peak of her career when her name was heard among the winning actresses of the night. until a trick of her dress made her fall before everyone’s gasp gala attendees, and it was not until later that he spoke about how he felt.

“I had it all in my head. She was very, very nervous, but she was ready. All the adrenaline clears and they say my name and I’m euphoric and I’m in shock… And then I fell, and it was all erased from my mind. My brain went blank. Now I can look back fondly, but for a long time the fall was very sensitive, ”she said in a past interview.

As if it were little thing to be the laughing stock of the entire industry, just for a moment, Jennifer Lawrence she faced taunts and comments from a famous TV host who accused her of plotting her downfall. Anderson Cooper he suggested on television that the moment may have been a tactic by Jen, which further infuriated her.

Although the golden opportunity came to the actress 30 years later, when he met Cooper at a party and rebuked him for his comments about her. As she passed by the show Howard Stern, The diva revealed that she approached him to tell him that there was nothing planned in his embarrassing fall, after which he apologized and the bad moment was there.