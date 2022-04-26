Super Mario movie delayed to spring 2023

Nintendo America has just announced on its Twitter account to everyone’s surprise and transferring the words of Shigeru Miyamoto, that the Super Mario movie is delayed to spring 2023. The new installment of Mario on the big screen after what was the failure of his debut 30 years ago is in development at the hands of Illumination, responsible for the Minion and other popular movies.

A few months ago we received news that the film would arrive just in time for its release. premiere scheduled for December 21 of this same year. This news has fallen like a jug of cold water for all fans of the plumber and that is Super Mario Bros. Is The Most Anticipated Video Game-to-Movie Adaptation by Americans, according to a recent survey.

Since its announcement we have been learning several important facts such as Shigeru Miyamoto the creator of the character is directly involved in its development or that it will have Chris Pratt who will give his voice to the protagonist of the story. There will also be other important actors such as Anya Taylor-Joy who will voice Princess Peach. They will also be charlie day (Luigi), Jack Black (bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), seth roden (Donkey Kong), among others.

Below we leave you with the tweet that has been shared in the official account of Twitter of Nintendo America coming from Shigeru Miyamoto himself:

This is Miyamoto. After consulting with Chris-san, my partner at Illumination on the Super Mario Bros. film, we decided to move the global release to Spring 2023–April 28 in Japan and April 7 in North America. My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait. —Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 26, 2022

What do you think of this news? let us know in the comments!