Suga appears with Nike sneakers from the Billie Eilish collection

The singer showed off on networks the entire outfit that the artist made in collaboration with Nike.

billie eilish He never ceases to surprise his fans, because recently his collaboration with Nike, one of the most famous and used tennis brands in the world, came out.

You may also like: The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico 2022 kicks off

It is not the first time that the artist collaborates with this company, but it has kept her followers impatient for the sale of her sneakers, as they are ecofriendly, since the singer thought it was a good idea to make them based on mushrooms. In addition, their design makes them very combinable, they are light beige and have five adjustable straps to be more comfortable.

They will undoubtedly be a new staple in many outfits, replacing the white sneakers that everyone has at home.

“The great challenge and opportunity of this collection was to respect the original silhouettes, but making them something very mine. It was also very important to me to use materials that were friendly to the environment and that we could present them in a way that felt fresh” billie eilish

Now that they can be purchased, there was a colleague of the interpreter of Bad Guy that he did not hesitate to buy them. And it’s nothing more and nothing less than Suga from btswho showed off his taste on social networks, but was not satisfied with having the tennis shoes and even pants with which Billie appears in the Nike commercial, he showed it in his photos.

Hobi is literally modeling us, plus he tagged Billie and Nike. Isn’t it that they had started wearing Nike shoes a lot? Suspicious pic.twitter.com/RNnqWp55vE – David; | Prod. SUGA Is Coming (@jeonrokstar) April 26, 2022

Will it finally bts Y Nike have a collaboration and are leaving clues to excite their fans? In any case, Suga the outfit looks great Billie Eilish.

SVGP