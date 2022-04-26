Starting April 27, you can buy the digital version of the Uncharted movie

The purchase and rental of the digital version of the movie Uncharted will be available on various platforms

Uncharted It is the first adaptation to the big screen of the video game franchise of the same name, one of the most famous of all time, which has 13 titles since its launch in 2007. Fans of the saga will immediately recognize that the film is not based on any particular game, but rather acts as a prequel in which it is revealed how their main characters met, the popular Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan.

The Uncharted movie offers an adventure you can’t miss

Nathan (Tom Holland) is recruited by veteran bounty hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg)) to recover a fortune lost by the Spanish explorer Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. But this is not a typical robbery: the duo will enter a real obstacle course around the world to get to the loot before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory), who believes that he and his family are his rightful heirs.

Behind the scenes of Uncharted is Reuben Fleischer, director of films as iconic, irreverent and fun as Venom or the two installments of Welcome to Zombieland. In production we find Avi and Ari Arad, usual in Marvel productions such as the Venom saga or Spider-Man: A new universe and its long-awaited continuation.

Where can you buy the Uncharted movie in its digital version?

The first film version of the adventures of Nathan Drake will be available in digital purchase from tomorrow, April 27, via Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Prime Video Store and Rakuten TV. A few days later, the May 12will also be available at digital rental.