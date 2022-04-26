Sony will continue to do the same as long as the public responds at the box office

Franchises, franchises and more franchises. Except for small outbursts of originality, the big studios continue to bet on this type of production when it comes to investing and, judging by the box office results —and despite how much it weighs on some of us—, the strategy seems to work like clockwork. It is probably for this reason that Sony has announced two new titles that will swell its catalog for the next few years.

Symbiotes and ghosts

During Monday’s presentation at the CinemaCon theater owner event, the company confirmed a third installment of the successful ‘Venom’ saga after the excellent results of the first two films. Specifically, ‘There will be massacre’ he amassed 500 million boxed worldwide, while the original film reached 856 million; more than enough reasons to continue with the adventures of Eddie Brock on the big screen.

Less spectacular was the collection of ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’, which added a total of 200 million dollars on a budget of around 75 million. Equally decent figures that have prompted Sony to greenlight a fifth feature film in the saga with which to continue exploiting a goose that lays the golden eggs whose value is around 1,000 million dollars.

In addition, within the framework of the event, a mash up reel in which images of the biopic centered on Whitney Houston ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’, from the solo film ‘Kraven the Hunter’, ‘A Man Called Otto’ —starring Tom Hanks— and ‘The Equalizer 3’; some of the most powerful titles that outline the future of the studio.

