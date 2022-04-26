Some of the challenges of the week invite us to heal forces of the seven, inflict damage on an opponent within 10 seconds after climbing or falling from a height of 10 stories or more without taking damage, among others.

are already available challenges of week 5 of Fortnite chapter 3in this season 2 where a very similar procedure is followed in regards to the challenges that we can meet every week to gain experience.

In these challenges of this week 5 we basically find the use of different weapons, fulfilling a series of conditions in various places in particular, which are quite similar challenges and that you will be able to overcome in just over an afternoon.

To make it easier for you, we tell you how to overcome all the challenges of week 5 of Fortnite chapter 3and we offer you all the details below.

VIDEO Fortnite season 2 chapter 3: Resistance, story trailer

Solution of the challenges of week 5 of Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 3

Headshot OI Forces with a Sniper Rifle in Control Cavern or in a battle zone (0/3)

The sniper rifle is pretty easy to get, and the Control Cavern sure you already know where it is.

As far as the battle zone is concerned, it is somewhat changeable, and it is exactly where the forces of the seven are fighting against the members of the OI, so we simply approach the zone that is active at that moment (now it is Creamy Crossing ) to perform the challenge.

Hit an opponent twice with a Raider Shotgun without taking damage (0/2)

You can also get the assault shotgun without much difficulty, but remember that this weapon has a shot, you must have very good aim at the beginning.

Destroy structures with a Light Machine Gun (0/10)

Find a LMG, preferably in Team Fight, and use it to take out enemy structures when the battle circle closes.

Heals forces of The Seven using Healing Mist in a battle zone (0/1)

To heal the forces of the seven you must know where exactly they are fighting, something that changes over the days (now in Creamy Crossing), so simply go to that area and when the fight is over you must heal the forces of the seven. seven but using the healing mist item.

Deal damage to an opponent within 10 seconds of climbing (0/1)

Parkour theme has been included in this new season, so we simply perform any climbing move in any of the map areas, and deal damage to an opponent within 10 seconds after the climbing animation ends.

Fall from a height of 10 stories or more without taking damage (0/1)

It may seem complicated, but it is very simple, we can go to areas where there are zip lines such as The Daily Bugle. We fall on any zip line and from it we let ourselves fall, you will see that there is no fall damage.

Deal damage to enemy vehicles with a Heavy Sniper Rifle (0/600)

You must obtain the heavy marksman rifle that you find in military zones, clashes or regularly in the game, and deal up to 600 points of damage to enemy vehicles.

As you can see, most of them are challenges related to the use of certain weapons.

For more details, do not forget to check the news of this season 2 of chapter 3 of Fortnite and the Marauder skin.

