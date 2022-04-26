She is Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis who is an actress and model: photos | Famous

The protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ has not only won the hearts of his fans with his performance, he has also conquered beautiful women, although not all his relationships worked out and the actor joined the list of celebrities with the shortest marriages .

However, with Vanessa Paradis their relationship went further, because although they never got married, they did have a long and loving relationship.

The celebrities met in 1997, during the Cannes Film Festival, and a year later they began their romance, which came to an end in 2012. The famous couple had two children: Lily-Rose and Jack.

She is Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis

Born on May 27, 1999, the eldest daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis has become a fashion icon thanks to her sophisticated style and beauty, which she inherited from her mother, according to her followers on social networks.

Lily-Rose, 22, has posed for the cover of major magazines on several occasions, as well as attending events and red carpets. In addition to that, the young woman worked for several years with the renowned fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld.

In 2021, the model opened up about how she maintains her privacy as a public person. She explained that since she was little, her parents taught her to balance her fame with some aspects of her life.

“Growing up in a family like mine was always something that made me learn to value the importance of privacy and keep things to myself. (…) It’s about balancing that with the desire to keep things private and enjoy other things in life, ”she stated.

Johnny Depp’s daughter is also a movie actress

In addition to her performance on the catwalks, Lily has ventured into the world of the seventh art in successful productions such as ‘The Dancer’ (2016), ‘Planetarium’ (2016), ‘Savage’ (2018), ‘Voyagers’ (2021) and ‘The King’ (2019).

Throughout her entertainment career, Lily-Rose Depp has worked with well-known celebrities such as Thimothée Chalamet, Robert Pattinson, Natalie Portman, Colin Farrell, Madison Hu and Gary Oldman.

In a talk for the newspaper ‘El País’ in 2019, the beautiful actor talked about how she has handled being the daughter of a legendary actor who began her career at a very young age and assured that she not only wanted to act like her father, she also wanted to be a model and singer, in the same way as her mother.

“I think I have to work twice as hard to prove that I’m not just a last name, they won’t hire you because your name looks good on the poster.”

Lily-Rose Depp: an ‘influencer’ on Instagram

In addition to her career as a model and actress, Rose is a star on social networks, where she shares with her fans her best photos, upcoming projects and some selfies with her friends and her brother, whom she calls “my little baby.”

For example, in April 2020, she posted an image of herself with Jack in a photo booth. In the snapshot, they are both small and pose with funny faces. The post received more than 500,000 “likes” and loving comments from his fans.