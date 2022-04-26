Shakira and Rauw Alejandro release the futuristic Te Felicito

Shakira has recently returned with one new hit with a summer flavor and which once again pays homage to the reggaeton, a musical genre that has now conquered the world, and which for a couple of years now has been bringing the singer of Waka Waka a lot of satisfaction. After taking the first real step into this world with the hit Chantaje, in collaboration with Maluma, one of the most important exponents of reggaeton, as well as his compatriot, Shakira has gradually put aside her English musical career, accompanying it more and more with projects in Spanish they winked at reggaeton, reaping many positive results.

His latest song, released last Friday, Happy youis proof that Shakira knows her strengths very well and knows that with the right collaboration, touched this time with the new discovery of reggaeton Rauw Alejandrocreating a hit with worldwide success is a goal that he is able to achieve with extreme ease.

Te Felicito tells of one heartbreak in which the singer discovers that her partner is nothing more than a great actor, an impostor who made her think that she had always been her sweetheart and that instead, as often happens, it was all the result of her imagination and a relationship based on fictions, deceptions and false illusions, eventually all come to the surface.

I congratulate you, beautiful interpretation

I have no doubts about this

Do your part

That show suits you

Often to realize the real person you have at your side you don’t need the years spent together, but the real demonstrations of love that cannot bear the fictions and deceptions, because in the end you know, lies always have legs. short, and although you think you can wear your mask forever without getting caught, sooner or later everyone will have to deal with reality, hard and overwhelming.

In the video Shakira and Rauw Alejandro, who represent a couple now destroyed by the lies told by their male partner for a long time, act in a ‘futuristic atmosphere which combines perfectly with the musical base giving life to a completely new choreography for a reggaeton track, with robotic steps that fit perfectly with the setting and theme chosen for the song.

Shakira took a great opportunity by partnering with Rauw Alejandrofresh from the worldwide success obtained with the hits Todo De Ti and Cúrame that seem to have given way to one rather satisfying new musical careersupported by the support of important artists in the sector and also by an even more important artistic presence, that in his private sphere, with the Spanish artist Rosalíawho recently bewitched audiences with his latest album Motomami, already acclaimed as one of the best albums of 2022.