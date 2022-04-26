Selena Gomez: They assure that she is “disappointed” in Justin Bieber | ENTERTAINMENT

The singer Selena Gomez, who recently put an end to her relationship with Justin Bieber, is hurt by the little discretion with which the youthful idol would be carrying out his newly released courtship with the model Hailey Baldwin, niece of actor Alec Baldwin.

“Selena hasn’t spoken to Justin in quite some time and now she’s disappointed in the way he brags about his relationship with Hailey,” a source told Hollywood Life.

Despite the incessant rumors about their supposed courtship, Hailey herself has recently assured that her relationship with the singer is limited to an old friendship.

“I have known him since he was very young, since he was 13 years old or so. And we’ve been good friends all that time. We’ve just stayed in each other’s lives, and there’s nothing more to it than that,” the actress told E! News.

For his part, Justin still would not have managed to get over his breakup with Selena, which would have left him deeply “depressed”.

“Justin has been really depressed, nothing he has done so far to get Selena back has worked and that makes him have a very hard time. He went to New York for a change of scenery and to try to find a new perspective. But he’s hoping Selena will fly over there to meet him,” an insider recently told Hollywood Life.