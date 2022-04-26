Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone relive scene from ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’

If there is a series well remembered by fans of Selena Gomez that’s ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’, where the pop star shone alongside other acting figures. A decade later, the interpreter of ‘Back to you’ got together with her friend, the actress Jennifer Stoneto relive a scene from the remembered Disney Channel series.

‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ brought many stories to life Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone, who played Alex Russo and Harper Finkle, respectively. When the characters saw people wearing a beanie or hat, they would do the fun and iconic dance called the ‘Crazy funky hat song’.

On his official TikTok account, Selena Gomez published a video where we can see her recreating this scene next to Jennifer Stone. “We had to do it,” said the singer. While the actress she commented, “Reunited and it feels so good.” In a short time, the video already has more than 19 million views. It’s a bomb!

Selena Gomez is giving what to talk about for his videos on TikTok and it is that a few weeks ago, the pop star uploaded a video where he appears next to Camila Hairenjoying a glass of drink and a sandwich.

Quickly, the followers asked their idols for a collaboration, which may be possible considering that lately the American is singing songs in Spanish, while the Cuban does the same, remembering her Latin origins.

Tell us what you thought of the recent video of Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone. Don’t forget to comment!

