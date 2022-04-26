Samsung TV Plus bets on the culture of physical well-being with the new free television channel “Entrena Virtual by Vikika”

The new channel of online physical training content created by Vikika Costa and Javier Menéndez is now available through Samsung TV Plus at no cost exclusively for users of Samsung Smart TVs in Spain

Users of Samsung TVs[1] in Spain they are in luck: they can now enjoy at no cost and exclusively on Samsung TV Plus ‘Virtual Training by Vikika’, the new online television channel based on the leading online training platform in Spain “Virtual Training” created by Vikika Costa and Javier Menéndez, entrepreneurs from the Sport-Tech sector and top European influencers within the fitness sector. The channel will have nearly 200 hours of content from different physical disciplines and intensities so that all types of users can do a complete workout and with the possibility of trying a selection of new workouts every month.

In its effort to ensure that its users enjoy the most complete and varied range of content, Samsung TV Plus is now betting on the world of fitness and healthy lifestyles with the channel ‘Virtual Training by Vikika’, hand in hand with the platform that has revolutionized the online physical activity sector in Spain, focused on promoting the culture of well-being: a healthy lifestyle that combines a balance between mental health, training and nutrition and that is adapted to different levels. This new free online linear television channel with advertising FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) is now available from April 13 on channel 4411 of Samsung TV Plus, the Samsung Smart TV entertainment service.

“When Samsung proposed us to include ‘Virtual Training’ as a sports channel on TV Plus, it seemed like an initiative very much in line with where the world is going: towards a healthy lifestyle, concerned with the well-being of body and mind; philosophy that Javier and I have been promoting for more than 10 years”says Vikika Costa, fitness influencer and businesswoman from the Sport-Tech sector. “It is a pleasure that Samsung counts on us to offer the general public, directly in their homes, everything that we feel is our philosophy of life. This alliance for us represents the opportunity for all Samsung users to have the opportunity to discover what healthy living can do for you, helping you discover your best version through Virtual Training”.

“We are very proud to be able to count on this new channel in our Samsung TV Plus offer, which continues to grow”says Miguel Ángel Ruiz, Head of Brand & Innovation at Samsung Iberia. “’Virtual Training by Vikika’ allows us to expand into a territory that is gaining more and more importance in homes, such as fitness. We want our products to also help our users to lead healthier lifestyles from anywhere”.

Samsung Smart TV allows its users to enjoy different digital experiences beyond traditional linear television consumption: from entertainment through apps such as those of the main online video services or Samsung TV Plus channels, the Access functionalities Remote that allow access to MS Office 365 and work from the TV, social communications with video call tools such as Google Duo, interact with voice assistants to the management of smart devices within the connected home thanks to SmartThings. Now, with the arrival of this new channel, Samsung Smart TV also becomes an ally of the user to promote physical exercise and healthy lifestyle habits.

The ‘Virtual Training by Vikika’ channel offers different intensities, adapted to the user’s needs, offering the ease of doing it from home or anywhere with hardly any material. Among the disciplines that can be found in the programming of the Entrena Virtual by Vikika channel are: Abs, Abs On fire, Boxing, different versions of Cardio (Cardio Fight, Cardio Jump, Complete Cardio Workout), Running, Cross Training, Stretching, Classes specific for women in which the importance of pelvic floor work is emphasized, among others, Full body, high intensity HIit, hypopressives, Pilates and yoga (Hatha and Vinyasa) as well as the famous Vikika Booty classes and Full Vikikos bodysuit with Vikika and Javier together.

To learn more about Samsung TV Plus and its channel offerings, visit https://www.samsung.com/en/tvs/smart-tv/samsung-tv-plus/

About Samsung TVPlus

Samsung TV Plus is free television, with no subscription, no additional device registration or credit card required. Pre-installed on all Samsung Smart TVs from 2016 to 2022, and available for download from Google Play and the Galaxy Store for select Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Samsung TV Plus instantly offers free channels across multiple genres including news, sports, entertainment, and a growing on-demand library of different movies and shows. Free, ad-supported video service available in the US and other major world markets; only an internet connection is needed. For the latest news on Samsung TV Plus, visit https://www.samsung.com/en/tvs/smart-tv/samsung-tv-plus/

[1] Currently compatible with Samsung Smart TVs with a model greater than 2016.