Saints. Fan gave 2 pesos to Gorriarán. What does it mean?

They charge thousands and thousands of pesos weekly to play soccer… And a fan gave two pesos to Fernando Gorriarán, a Santos Laguna playerin a video that has gone viral on TikTok because some have taken it as a curious gesture, while others comment that it is a requirement and even a insult to the Uruguayan.

In the images it appears They will gorrar aboard your car responding to autograph requests. It is then that a man approaches his window and says: “Here, two prisoners”, when giving the coins to the player, who surprised asks: “What are they for?”. As simple as: “For you”.

Why did they give Gorriarán two pesos?

Although the element of Santos Laguna thanked the gesture in a good way to leave the place, the controversy of the two pesos lies in the fact that some users of the social network have commented that It is a way of asking Gorriarán to have “two pesos of mother” in the face of the misstep in the Clausura 2022from which they are practically eliminated except for a combination of results on the last date to enter the Repechage.

Others went further and speculate that it is a “cooperation” to buy “eggs”; that is, they demand a greater and better performance from the member of the Uruguayan National Team, which could be part of the World Cup list for Qatar 2022 at the end of this year.

​